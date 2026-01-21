Tottenham push button on ‘major’ winger signing but DOUBLE exit fears explode – Sources

Tottenham insist their uncertain managerial situation will not derail plans to make a major signing before the transfer window closes, but the club is simultaneously grappling with the possibility of two significant departures.

Spurs sources remain adamant that work is continuing on the recruitment of a high-profile attacker this window. More on who they’re primed to bid for later in this piece, but attention is also being diverted by the uncertain futures of Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani.

Tel has grown increasingly frustrated under Thomas Frank and has actively explored a move away, with Paris FC attempting to open discussions.

At present, Tottenham’s position is firm in that they do not want the player to leave – despite a new push from the player to leave.

Kolo Muani, meanwhile, is beginning to follow a similar pattern, with sources revealing he is frustrated at how the move has gone so far.

The France international is at Spurs on a season-long loan and there is a growing acceptance internally that the deal will not become permanent.

The striker’s deal does not contain an option or obligation to buy, and given the minimal impact he’s made, the belief is Spurs won’t attempt to forge a permanent deal from scratch with PSG when the loan expires.

That has prompted some consideration over whether all parties could even seek an early end to his loan, in order to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

While there would perhaps be less resistance to Kolo Muani departing, the situation is complex due to the structure of his loan agreement.

Tottenham’s priority remains the signing of a wide attacker, while their need for a central striker has been eased by the return of Dominic Solanke.

On the subject of who they’ll move for on the back of coming up short in attempts to sign Antoine Semenyo and Yan Diomande, the club’s focus is now on West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville.

Both The Daily Mail and Ben Jacobs have confirmed Spurs are readying a bid of around £25m for the speedy left winger, who is viewed as a direct replacement for Son Heung-min who left for MLS side LAFC last summer.

READ MORE: Tottenham ‘prepare’ £25m bid to finally sign Son successor from West Ham

Regarding the striker position, Frank has consistently maintained internally that Solanke’s presence would add a new dimension to the attack, and his goal in the 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund has brought a measure of reassurance.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Tottenham news – Morgan Gibbs-White… again / Thomas Frank sack / Goalkeeper swap

In other news, Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White remains on Tottenham’s radar long-term, and the England international could finally be on the move this summer, we understand.

Respected journalist David Ornstein has provided an update on Thomas Frank’s situation, confirming that he remains under ‘huge pressure and scrutiny.’

However, Ornstein notes that the win over Dortmund is an ‘enormous’ one for Frank, and the Spurs hierarchy, including CEO Vinai Venkatesham, want to give him time to turn things around.

Finally, Spurs are in discussions with West Ham for a surprise goalkeeper swap.