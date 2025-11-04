Rohl orders three big signings as Rangers approve season-defining January ‘reset’ – Sources

Rangers are ready to back new boss Danny Rohl in the January window and three potentially season-defining signings are on the agenda.

In the wake of a gut-wrenching 3-1 extra-time loss to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup semi-final, Rangers boss Rohl has wasted no time plotting a January reset.

The German tactician, who replaced the hapless Russell Martin just weeks ago, has, according to sources, informed the Ibrox board of three key targets to inject steel and dynamism into a squad that’s spluttered to third in the Premiership table.

With only 15 points from their opening 10 fixtures, Rangers trail Celtic by five and leaders Hearts by 14, a far cry from the title challengers fans demand.

The Hampden heartbreak exposed familiar frailties. Johnny Kenny’s opener gave Celtic the edge, but Rangers’ Thelo Aasgaard’s studs-up red card on Anthony Ralston reduced them to 10 men early.

James Tavernier’s penalty clawed one back, only for Callum McGregor and teenage substitute Callum Osmand to seal Celtic’s final berth against St Mirren on December 14.

Post-match, Rohl cut a philosophical figure, praising his side’s resilience but admitting defensive lapses were “glaringly obvious.”

It’s a sentiment echoed in the dressing room, where the switch to a back-three formation feels like a desperate patch until reinforcements arrive in January…

Danny Rohl lays out three transfer demands

Top of Rohl’s wishlist: a commanding centre-back to anchor the rearguard.

The position has been a revolving door of mediocrity. Nasser Djiga, on loan from Wolves, has floundered in high-stakes games; Clinton Nsiala can’t break into the XI; Emmanuel Fernandes remains raw for the leap; John Souttar’s reliability has waned amid injuries; and summer signing Derek Cornelius from Marseille is still acclimatising to the intensity.

Sources insist Rohl has made this his “major focus”, viewing it as non-negotiable for survival in the title race and Europa League – where Rangers host Roma this week.

Midfield mobility is the second priority. Rohl craves “more legs and energy” to counter the lethargy that’s plagued recent outings.

Nicolas Raskin’s potential January exit could accelerate the hunt, with a dynamic replacement eyed to complement the engine room.

The third slot? A prolific striker to ignite the attack, per insiders, addressing the blunt edge that’s cost points on the regular.

However, with Danilo, Bojan Miovski and the very expensive Youssef Chermiti on the books, that looks far less likely.

It’s a pivotal window for Rohl, whose early wins over Kilmarnock and Hibs sparked hope amid the ruins of Martin’s tenure.

Chairman Andrew Cavenagh has pledged extra funds, acknowledging the squad’s “incomplete” nature.

Despite the US-backed ownership’s summer splurge leaving coffers tight, Rangers can ill-afford another false dawn.

Rohl’s pragmatic vow – “no one way to play” – hints at tactical tweaks, but January signings will define his legacy.

Fans, weary of third-place purgatory, sense a turning tide. Get it right, and Ibrox could roar again.