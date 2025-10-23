Real Madrid sources reveal if Eduardo Camavinga could join Liverpool – ‘There is a real prospect’

Real Madrid are ‘adamant’ that Eduardo Camavinga will not leave in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, but the prospect of joining Liverpool and working with Arne Slot or moving to Manchester City to play under Pep Guardiola next summer is ‘real’.

Camavinga’s future has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, with the midfielder yet to carve out a place for himself in Xabi Alonso’s starting line-up at Madrid. Since recovering from an ankle injury, the France international midfielder, who can also play as a left-back, has made just one start in LaLiga.

The 22-year-old, who has won LaLiga and the Champions League twice each with Real Madrid so far in his career, has also made six substitute appearances for Los Blancos this campaign.

Liverpool are one of the clubs that are monitoring Camavinga, with Chelsea and Manchester City also taking a shine to the left-footed gem.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, believes that there is a real chance that Liverpool or Man City will become viable options for him later in the season.

However, Madrid sources have made it clear to us that, at the moment, there are no thoughts about offloading the youngster anytime soon.

Jones told TEAMtalk: “There has been a lot of uncertainty about how Camavinga fits at Real Madrid, and as part of that, I think a few clubs across Europe have been alerted, but at the moment, I do not see a transfer opening up.

“Xabi Alonso is working with him and wants him to become a regular.

“He gave him his first start of the season against Getafe, so this will be a case of watching now how the player takes on instruction and works his way more prominently into the side.

“I think there is a real prospect of him becoming an option for a Premier League club like Liverpool or Man City if things are not going well for him later in the season, but in Madrid, they seem adamant for now that we are still some way from a decision like that.

“The real doubt probably grows once we discover whether they are going for an elite midfielder.

“Obviously, Madrid have been linked with Mac Allister at Liverpool, but also Caicedo and Enzo at Chelsea, so there does seem to be intent that could have a knock-on effect.”

