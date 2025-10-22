Real Madrid are planning to make a bid for a Liverpool star in the January transfer window, but it is not Ibrahima Konate, according to a source, but TEAMtalk believes that both the Santiago Bernabeu faithful and the Anfield loyals have to be cautious about this particular story.

With Konate out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, Madrid have long been keen on the France international defender. Marca, the number one source for all things Real Madrid, reported earlier this month that Konate is Los Blancos’ number one centre-back target in 2026.

It is virtually impossible to imagine Liverpool selling Konate in the middle of the season, as the Frenchman is a key figure in manager Arne Slot’s team and is a regular in the starting line-up.

It is also hard to envisage Liverpool being willing to sell Alexis Mac Allister in the January transfer window, but, according to a respected account on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’, Real Madrid are planning to test the defending Premier League champions’ resolve on keeping the Argentina international.

While noting that a summer move is more likely, they have noted that Madrid could still try to sign Mac Allister in January, with Liverpool already having a ‘valuation in mind’.

The account, which has almost 700,000 followers, posted on X at 6:01pm on October 21: ‘Exclusive: Real Madrid making moves to sign Alexis Mac Allister

‘Summer move more likely but January transfer not ruled out.

‘@LFC have set valuation in mind.

‘#LFC looking to sign elite defensive midfielder.’

Mac Allister has scored 14 goals and given 14 assists in 105 matches in all competitions for Liverpool so far in his career.

During his time at Brighton and Hove Albion, the Argentina international scored 20 goals and registered nine assists in 112 appearances.

READ NEXT 🔴 Real Madrid ‘emergency’ as €35m bid planned for ‘dream’ player to break Liverpool hearts – report

Why Mac Allister from Liverpool to Real Madrid in January is UNLIKELY

TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid are indeed interested in signing Alexis Mac Allister from Liverpool.

However, sources have told us that Liverpool are not planning to sell Mac Allister, who has been with the Merseyside club since 2023 and has won the Premier League title and the Carabao Cup.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on September 20: “There is no public stance from Liverpool on Mac Allister at the moment beyond they are planning for him to be a central figure in their team for the rest of the season.

“But the Real Madrid links seem genuine from checks I have made, but he is very down to earth and is not likely to agitate like some players would.

“Liverpool fans won’t want to hear about any transfer links between them and Madrid at the moment, but I would not go as far as saying he would be untouchable at the end of the season.”

While there is a possibility that Liverpool could sell Mac Allister, a 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa America winner with Argentina, next summer, one can definitely rule out a January exit, even though the former Brighton and Hove Albion star has not been in great form so far this season.

Madrid are unlikely to even try to sign Mac Allister in the January transfer window, as Los Blancos will be aware that Liverpool will not want to sell any of their best players mid-season.

Moreover, Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has no need to sign a new midfielder right now.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler are the options in midfield for Los Blancos.

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Transfer audition, Endrick in demand

One of Europe’s best players is set to audition for a transfer to Real Madrid on Wednesday evening, as he will face them at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has revealed the five clubs that are keen on a loan deal for Real Madrid striker Endrick.

And finally, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, though, has reported why Man Utd are unlikely to pursue a loan deal for Endrick.

POLL: Who has been Real Madrid’s best signing from Ligue 1 in the past 10 years?