Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is so desperate to sign Kenan Yildiz from Juventus that he would sell any of his current players except one to get a deal done, according to an Italian agent.

Yildiz has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in world football, with the Turkey international starring for Juventus. Playing predominantly as a second striker, Yildiz has scored two goals and given four assists in 10 matches in all competitions so far this season for Juventus.

The Turkey international found the back of the net 12 times and gave nine assists in 52 appearances for Juventus last season.

Although Real Madrid have another Turkish gem in Arda Guler on their books, the Spanish and European giants are attentive to Yildiz.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, has claimed that Madrid chief scout Juan Calafat is ‘monitoring’ Yildiz.

Italian agent and intermediary Giovanni Branchini has gone big on Yildiz and Madrid, claiming that Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso is so keen on the 20-year-old that he would sell any of his players except France international striker Kylian Mbappe.

Branchini told TMW: “Xabi Alonso wants Yildiz at Real Madrid.

“Xabi is willing to let anyone go to get him, except Mbappe.

“Juventus are currently asking for €100million (£87m, $116m), but anyone will do that for anyone, as long as you find someone who will give it to you.

“Of course, then there’s the Nico Williams case, everyone wants him, and he renewed his contract at Athletic and stayed there.

“Yildiz was a clear request from the owners, they really like him.”

Which other clubs want Kenan Yildiz from Juventus?

Yildiz is one of the best young players in world football, and it would be a shock if Real Madrid were the only club that were keen on the Turkey international attacker.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with Yildiz, with TuttoSport reporting that last season’s Conference League winners have offered the 20-year-old an annual salary of €10m (£8.7m, $11.6m).

Arsenal are so keen on Yildiz that, according to Radio Radio in Italy, sporting director Andrea Berta is willing to ‘offer’ €50million (£43.4m, $58m) and Gabriel Jesus to Juventus.

According to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey in TBR, Liverpool have taken a shine to Yildiz.

Manchester United, too, would love to sign Yildiz, with TuttoJuve, a Juventus-centric news outlet reporting that the Premier League club ‘ready to offer €90million (£78.3m, $104.6m)’ for the attacker and make him the most expensive Turkish player in history.

Juventus are aware of growing interest in Yildiz, and the Serie A giants are determined to keep him.

Romano said on his YouTube channel earlier this month: “I believe that, with his contract expiring in 2029, it’s more of a pressing issue than a matter of urgency – because it’s already a very long contract – but above all, Juve’s desire to give Yildiz what he deserves financially, also to get ahead of the transfer window a little.

“Sometimes renewals are made because they have to be done in terms of timing, so there’s an urgency to renew contracts to avoid surprises.

“In this case, I believe Juve wants to avoid finding themselves in a situation where Yildiz could receive a very large offer from abroad and say, ‘OK, but my salary is low, I’d rather go somewhere else.’

“Yildiz has shown great affection for Juventus so far, not only with his performances but also during the summer.

“If Yildiz had wanted to move to the Premier League, I assure you he could have done so at the start of the transfer window.

“Chelsea have always been very interested, and the Premier League’s interest remains because Yildiz is a fantastic player, so it’s normal to see the attention of the big clubs.

“But Juventus, as I said, is working on a renewal and is optimistic; they want to reach a solution as soon as possible to ward off any other temptation for a champion like Kenan Yildiz.”

Bailey added in TBR: “Damien Comolli only arrived in the summer, but he made a big impact.

“He completed the captures of Jonathan David and Lois Openda, but he is very much looking at keeping hold of their top talents, and there is nobody more important than Yildiz.

“Yildiz looks like a superstar and Juve know that most of Europe’s top clubs would take him at the drop of a hat, but he is now working on a new deal and the hope is he signs and then that shows that he is not on the market anytime soon.”

