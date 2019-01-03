Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd send scouts to watch €40m Japan forward

Manchester United are monitoring a €40m forward also wanted by Leicester, while Chelsea are ready to make a huge transfer splash for one of the world’s most highly-rated strikers, according to Thursday’s European papers.

MAN UTD TO RIVAL LEICESTER FOR JAPAN ATTACKER

Manchester United reportedly sent scouts to watch Leicester target Shoya Nakajima in action for Portimonense against Benfica on Wednesday.

The Foxes have been heavily linked with a move for the 24-year-old in recent months but Portuguese news outlet O Jogo claims that United are also showing an interest in the forward.

Nakajima has been in fine form this season and has subsequently attracted interest from several clubs in the Premier League, with Wolves also said to be keen.

The attacker has scored five goals and provided five assists in 13 league starts this season, mainly playing as a left-sided forward.

It was reported earlier this week that if Claude Puel’s Leicester were to lure Nakajima away from Portimonense then they would need to meet his release clause of €40 million.

CHELSEA TABLE MASSIVE ICARDI BID

Chelsea want to follow up the capture of Christian Pulisic by bringing much-heralded Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi to Stamford Bridge next season.

Having paid Dortmund €64m to bring in Pulisic on Tuesday, Blues manager Maurizio Sarri has recommended the club also sign a new striker this month – and reports in Italy suggest the club have Argentine Icardi in their sights.

Icardi has a €110m exit clause in his contract, which although only active in the summer, has given Chelsea all the temptation they need to launch a bid.

And according to Tuttomercatoweb, Sarri wants to pair up Icardi with Pulisic and Eden Hazard in a dream Chelsea strikeforce next season.

While Real Madrid remain interested in Hazard, they are also too keen on a raid for Icardi.

However, Sarri and the Chelsea board believe the capture of Icardi could convince Hazard to commit to a new Chelsea contract and at the same time create an attack among Europe’s finest.

Icardi has also been linked with Manchester United in the past.

AND THE REST

Napoli have launched huge January approaches for PSV attacker Hirving Lozano and Cagliari star Nicolo Barella. Mexican forward Lozano is also emerging as a serious transfer for Man Utd (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Southampton striker Mannolo Gabbiadini is poised to hold transfer talks with AC Milan. CSKA, Spartak, Fenerbahce and Real Betis are also keen on the Italian (Calciomercato)

Kalidou Koulibaly has signed a new deal at Napoli worth €6m a year – and the club now won’t consider offers less than €100m for the Senegalese defender (Corriere dello Sport)

Sevilla are considering a bid for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly this month and the player is keen on a return to Spain (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan are dreaming of a summer swoop for Luka Modric – but will make January raids for Godfred Donsah of Bologna and Udinese’s Jakub Jankto to boost their midfield options (Tuttosport)

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has been handed an ultimatum by his club as Liverpool continue to be linked with a €40m summer move (Kicker)

Hoffenheim's Swiss midfielder Steven Zuber (L) and Liverpool's forward Mohamed Salah vie for the ball during the Champions League football qualifier match TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Liverpool FC in Sinsheim, Germany, on August 15, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel ROLAND (Photo credit should read DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images)

Leeds United are eyeing a move for Hoffenheim midfielder Steven Zuber (Bild)

Real Betis have joined the race to sign Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron. The Paraguay international has been strongly linked with Newcastle (D10)

Cesc Fabregas has agreed an 18-month contract with Monaco, having told AC Milan he definitely won’t be moving to Italy (Calciomercato)

West Ham United are still believed to be interested in Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa, despite reports suggesting obtaining a work permit will be an issue (Sky Italia)

Villarreal are close to completing the signing of Leicester City midfielder Vicente Iborra in a reported €15m deal (Marca)

Roma are considering Inter Milan defender Joao Miranda as a January signing (Il Messaggero)

Arsenal have had a €60m transfer offer for Roma and Turkey star Cengiz Under turned down by the Italian giants (Fotomac)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri admits he was clueless the club were signing Christian Pulisic for £58m (various)

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin is ‘unlikely’ to renew his contract at the club this summer and looks poised for a free transfer exit (Marca)

Fabio Borini is asking for wages of €5m a year to complete a move from AC Milan to Chinese side Shenzhen this month (Calciomercato)

Chelsea and Tottenham will make a move for Franck Kessie in the summer (Tuttomercatoweb)

Juventus could look to sell Paulo Dybala to Manchester United this summer in order to fund a huge transfer splurge for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe (La Repubblica)

West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez`has emerged as a primary transfer target for Valencia (Marca)

Uruguay defender Mathias Suarez has joined Montpellier from Defensor Sporting (various)