Fabrizio Romano reveals whether €50m Real Madrid player is joining Man Utd or Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the plan at Real Madrid with regards to a player both Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with, and while a deal has been given the ‘here we go’ treatment, it’s not the one you might expect.

It’s all change at Real Madrid this summer, with the return of Jose Mourinho bringing about a mass reshuffle in the squad.

Four household names have already arrived, with Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella and Bernardo Silva signing up.

Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, and Dani Ceballos have all departed, and according to varying reports, Alvaro Carreras could also make way.

The left-back was signed from Benfica for a fee worth roughly €50m just one year ago. His debut season at the Bernabeu was solid if not spectacular, and Los Blancos have since seen fit to add Spain starter Cucurella in Carreras’ left-back position.

A player of Cucurella’s calibre will obviously walk straight into the starting eleven, something that led to claims 23-year-old Carreras could seek to leave.

Man Utd were reportedly looking into a move to re-sign Carreras who was on the Red Devils’ books between 2020-24.

Subsequently, Chelsea have been indexed with a move amid claims Xabi Alonso – who managed Carreras during his brief spell at Real Madrid – wants to forge a reunion.

READ NEXT: Chelsea set jaw-dropping Garnacho price as progressive Italian side rival Napoli for deal

The Blues arguably have the greater need for a new left-back given Cucurella swapped Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu.

But according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have made up their mind and Carreras will be retained as Cucurella’s back-up.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Alvaro Carreras staying, Real Madrid selling Fran Garcia instead

Instead, third-choice left-back, Fran Garcia, will now be sold, with his transfer to Real Betis confirmed by the trusted reporter on Wednesday afternoon.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Real Madrid plan confirmed for left backs. Cucurella starter, Carreras backup, Fran García leaves. Mendy to recover from injury.’

He went on to add in a follow-up post: ‘Fran García to Real Betis, here we go!

‘Deal signed with Real Madrid for €4m fee, 50% sell-on clause remaining to Madrid and medical booked.

‘García said yes to Betis and will become their new left back.’

Chelsea are instead pushing to sign Rayo Vallecano’s Pep Chavarria, while Man Utd may ignore the desire to add a new left-back altogether, with their focus still on further additions in central midfield and potentially a new left winger if Marcus Rashford goes.

DON’T MISS: Aurelien Tchouameni says YES to joining Man Utd as INEOS prep mammoth bid