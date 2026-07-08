Aurelien Tchouameni reacts after Man Utd make him an offer as Real Madrid reach sale decision

Manchester United have made Aurelien Tchouameni a tempting offer to convince him to move to Old Trafford, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals Real Madrid’s stance on selling the midfielder.

With Man Utd looking to sign another midfielder after striking a deal for Ederson Silva of Atalanta, the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, have set their sights on Tchouameni.

Tchouameni is the only senior pure defensive midfielder in the current Madrid squad and is under contract at the Spanish and European giants until the summer of 2028.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported last season that Man Utd were in contact with the agents of Tchouameni.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has since consistently said that Tchouameni is Man Utd’s dream target in defensive midfield.

There have been growing rumours that Man Utd are planning to go big for Tchouameni, with INEOS having missed out on deals for Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.

According to AS journalist Jose Felix Diaz, Man Utd have already made an offer to Tchouameni.

Crucially for Man Utd, the 26-year-old defensive midfielder, who is part of the France squad at the ongoing 2026 World Cup, has not rejected the five-year contract that INEOS have put on the table for him.

Diaz said on fellow journalist Ruben Martin’s YouTube channel, as relayed by Defensa Central: “Manchester United have offered Tchouameni a five-year contract, and he hasn’t rejected it.

“It reminds me of the Casemiro deal.”

The journalist added: “It reminds me of the situation with Varane and Casemiro.”

Diaz further noted: “Manchester United’s problem is that Tchouameni earns a lot of money”.

Since Man Utd are unable to match Tchouameni’s salary at Madrid, INEOS are offering the Frenchman a five-year contract to “spread out the payments”, according to Diaz.

Diaz has further claimed that Tchouameni values ​​”the seriousness of the team that is willing to pay upfront.”

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Mourinho wants to keep Tchouameni at Real Madrid – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho wants to keep Tchouameni.

We reported on July 4 that Mourinho has made it clear that he wants Tchouameni to be part of his squad next season.

After two successive seasons without a major trophy, Madrid are planning to win LaLiga and/or the Champions League next season.

With Madrid deciding against a move for Chelsea star Enzo Fernandes and Manchester City not selling Rodri, Los Blancos cannot afford to let a player like Tchouameni leave this summer, without bringing in an adequate replacement.

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