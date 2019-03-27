Former Man Utd boss Mourinho eyeing two shock clubs for next job

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on heading to Ligue 1 for his next job, with two clubs in the running.

Parachuted in for the rest of the season when Mourinho was sacked in December, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has presided over a remarkable upturn in fortunes.

The Red Devils are now firmly in contention for a top four finish and are in the last eight of the Champions League, where they will meet Barcelona.

According to Wednesday’s edition of French paper L’Equipe, Mourinho – who has been working as a pundit during his sabatical from management – wants to manage Lyon or Monaco next.

Lyon currently sit third in the Ligue 1 table but are 24 points behind leaders PSG, while Monaco have had a turbulent season.

They sacked Leonardo Jardim after a tough star, appointing Thierry Henry as his replacement, but the former Arsenal man was then sacked and Jardim was reinstated.

The report does suggest that Lyon is the more likely destination as Mourinho shares the same agent as Jardim, so it is unlikely he would be ousted to make way for the two-time Champions League winner.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!