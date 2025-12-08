Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham both watched Hayden Hackney inspire Middlesbrough to a 4-1 hammering of Hull City last weekend, ahead of a potential approach in the January window, sources can reveal.

The Redcar-born midfielder has risen through the ranks at The Riverside, where he has made 130 appearances since debuting back in January 2021, when Jonathan Woodgate was in charge. Taking his game to another level under the tutelage of Michael Carrick, Hackney is now regarded as one of the most complete English midfielders outside the Premier League.

Indeed, as Boro romped to victory in new boss Kim Hellberg’s second game in charge, Hackney was the key man, running the show from midfield. The Teessiders remain in second place, seven points behind leaders Coventry City, and are heading towards 2026 as one of the favourites for promotion.

However, we understand that Boro made it clear to Hellberg that they are not looking to lose Hackney, who rejected a summer move to Ipswich Town.

Hackney has since enjoyed a brilliant start to the new campaign and has emerged as one of the Championship’s top performers – ensuring he continues to attract interest from clubs higher up the food chain.

To that end, we can reveal that both Brighton and Fulham scouts were on Humberside to check on the 23-year-old former England Under-21 midfielder.

Last January, Boro sold leading scorer Emmanuel Latte-Lath to MLS side Atlanta United for a fee of £16.5m (€19m, $22m) plus add-ons – a club-record sale for the Teessiders.

But many feel that departure was a major reason that Carrick failed to make the play-offs last season, and the club are anxious to avoid a similar scenario.

To that end, we understand the Teessiders rate the midfielder at a minimum of £25m (€28.6m, $33.3m), using the £25m Bournemouth paid Bristol City for Alex Scott in August 2023 as a guideline.

However, we understand it would take something in excess of that to test chairman Steve Gibson’s resolve.

Despite that, Boro could yet have their commitment to keep Hackney tested once the January window opens for business.

