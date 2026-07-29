Tottenham Hotspur still have a chance of signing Cody Gakpo from Liverpool this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, though the Dutch star has ruled out an alternative transfer for a very big reason.

The Dutch star has 73 goal involvements in 180 appearances for the Reds since a January 2023 move from PSV Eindhoven, a tidy record for a winger. However, like so many of his Liverpool teammates, Gakpo’s form took a serious nosedive last season and Arne Slot’s refusal to drop the winger from his last side was a cause for constant ire among the fanbase.

While new boss Andoni Iraola plans to bring a more high-tempo and exciting brand of football to Anfield, as well as afford teenager Rio Ngumoha more opportunities to impress, it is the planned capture of Bradley Barcola – and potentially for a new club-record deal – that threatens to see Gakpo forced out.

Strongly linked with a move to Tottenham for several weeks now, Romano has now dropped an 18-word update on the chances of a move – and he has refused to rule out a potential move to London for the £70m-rated star.

“Keep an eye on Tottenham Hotspur and Cody Gakpo in the next weeks,” said Romano via Men in Blazers.

“They really like the player.”

In a more in-depth reveal on his own YouTube channel earlier this summer, Romano added: “There is an appreciation from Tottenham for Cody Gakpo.

“That’s true. He is one of the players they appreciate.

“I told you in a video I think here a few weeks ago that the situation on Gakpo was moving because there are clubs interested.

“But this story about Cody Gakpo completely depends on what Liverpool want to do.

“Liverpool are yet to decide anything.

“At the moment, (Liverpool) are not opening doors to his exit.”

READ MORE: 50-goal Liverpool star will be casualty of enormous Barcola transfer – journalist

Cody Gakpo rules one move away from Liverpool out

Romano continued: “Also, very happy with his performances at the World Cup, so Liverpool, the club, together with a new coach, Andoni Iraola, they will be deciding together about Gakpo and will make a plan to decide about Cody Gakpo.

“At the moment, the doors are not open, so Liverpool are not negotiating for an exit of Gakpo.

“There is interest from Tottenham, but waiting to understand what Liverpool will decide to do for the Dutch winger.”

Reports earlier this summer claimed Gakpo could look to force through a move away from Anfield this summer, fearing his chances of minutes under Iraola would be reduced.

Indeed, his potential exit has already alerted a range of interested sides, with Fenerbahce the latest to be linked.

However, according to reports in the Turkish media, the 54-cap Netherlands star has made it clear that, if he does leave Liverpool, it will only be to a side in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Per Fanatik, the Super Lig giants have ‘made an offer’ for Gakpo and that the Dutchman ‘will leave’ Liverpool this summer.

The report, however, adds: ‘Fenerbahce, having recently added Mason Greenwood to their squad, shows no signs of stopping in the transfer market. The Yellow-Blues have now targeted Cody Gakpo from Liverpool. The Dutch star has given his response to the club.’

And that response is that currently he wants to stay in Europe’s top five leagues but, depending on interest, that could change quickly.

Spurs are also tracking Manchester City winger Savinho, and in a new update, Romano insists deals for two new widemen is possible this summer.

Gakpo is not the only player, either, who could move between the clubs this summer, with England defender Djed Spence also linked with a move to Anfield.

On that potential move, two journalists have debated the merits of the transfer – with one dropping a very strong warning over the ‘electric quick’ Spurs star.

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