Harry Kane has been told to consider one last move in his impressive career amid talk of him extending his stay at Bayern Munich.

The England captain joined the German giants from Tottenham in a deal worth a reported £86m in 2023, and so far, the move has proven to be a huge success.

The 32-year-old has scored a remarkable 146 goals in 134 appearances, with the striker lifting two Bundesliga titles and the German Cup at Bayern.

But as he has entered the last 12 months of his contract with the Bundesliga outfit, speculation has mounted that he could head to pastures new.

Kane has been linked with old club Tottenham and Barcelona, who could be looking for a new No 9 after veteran Robert Lewandowski left the club this summer.

Reports suggest a Tottenham return for Kane is unlikely for now. What could happen, however, is a new deal for the Ballon d’Or contender.

It appears that Kane is set to open talks with Bayern over a new deal, which could run until 2028 or 2029.

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Harry Kane urged to join Barcelona

However, former Barcelona star Miguel Nadal feels that the England skipper, who captained his country to a third-place finish at this summer’s World Cup, would be a great fit at the Catalan outfit.

Nadal, who played at Barca between 1991-99 and is the uncle to tennis icon Rafael Nadal, feels Kane can be the ideal successor to Lewandowski at the Blaugrana.

He told Casinostugan, “The Lewandowski gamble at the time was a bold, strong move.

“Barcelona were coming out of a very difficult situation, and now they are in a different one, and naturally bringing in a reference number nine, who I am sure would fit perfectly into this situation.

“I think Harry Kane would be a brilliant signing. But I do not know; what is clear is that Lewandowski has already left, and given his performances, it would be a real treat, a great joy, if Kane could come.”

Incidentally, Marcus Rashford appeared to have a life-affirming loan spell at Barcelona after falling out of favour at Manchester United.

While the Liga champions decided against signing the 28-year-old permanently, with Barca favouring Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon instead, it seems Nadal feels Kane should try a Spanish adventure of his own as well.

Rashford is set to return to Old Trafford in the coming weeks, where it remains to be seen if the England forward will be given a chance to shine under manager Michael Carrick.

The former Aston Villa loanee fell out with former Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim but he could yet return to the fold under the ex-Red Devils midfielder.

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