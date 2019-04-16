Inter-squad competitions for targets can only be a good thing for Liverpool, explains boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are putting the final preparations in for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Porto, and Klopp was asked about rivalries in the squad in his pre-match press conference.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are battling it out to be the side’s leading scorer this season, with only one goal separating them at present. Meanwhile, full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are competing for the most assists, with the former currently out ahead with nine.

Klopp told reporters that these sub-plots are a sign that the team is performing well.

“It is nice to have these stories but it’s normal in a successful team,” he explained. “The boys like each other a lot. I don’t think Sadio and Mo really have a competition, just to score as many as possible. It’s probably a bit different with Robbo and Trent. They won’t have expected it.

“So far it’s been a very positive season but we’re not here to celebrate that. The season is not finished, we have to fight really hard and are here to get to the next round.”

The Liverpool boss was also quizzed on whether he would prefer to win the Premier League or the Champions League, but he was taken aback by the question.

“I’ve never heard that question before… He [Porto boss Sergio Conceicao] has had to answer it too? I thought I was the only manager in the world who has to answer this question…

“Tomorrow night it’s all about the CL and then Sunday for the PL.”

Wednesday’s game could see a return to action for defender Joe Gomez, although Klopp said it was doubtful that the England international would start.

“Joe is getting better and better and better, can he play 90 mins in Champions League? I am not sure, but no need to think about it. Can he come on and do a great job? Yes, no doubt.”