Journalist spots ‘weak’ Amorim tell that shows he’s ‘not right’ for Man Utd – but Klopp did the same at Liverpool

Ruben Amorim has been branded ‘weak’ and ‘not the right man’ for a club of Manchester United’s size after a journalist highlighted a concern in the defeat to Grimsby Town – though it is something Jurgen Klopp used to do at Liverpool.

Man Utd suffered yet more humiliation on Wednesday night when dumped out of the League Cup by League Two side, Grimsby Town. Amorim rung the changes but still selected a strong eleven containing the likes of Harry Maguire, Amad Diallo and Matheus Cunha. And despite finishing the game with Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo on the pitch too, Man Utd fell in the penalty shoot-out.

Amorim cut a dejected figure in his post-match interviews and not-so-subtly hinted his players are trying to get him sacked.

However, according to Daily Mail reporter, Craig Hope, Amorim did not cover himself in glory either.

Taking to X, Hope highlighted Amorim persistently turning away and refusing to watch his players take their spot-kicks in the shoot-out.

The negative body language was picked up on in commentary on Sky Sports’ broadcast and Hope suggested Amorim is unwittingly making it clear the Man Utd job is too big for him.

“Ruben Amorim sitting in the dugout and not watching his players take penalties hardly screams leader,” wrote Hope, who primarily covers Newcastle for the Mail.

“Even if Man Utd had won, that tells me he’s not the right man for a club of that size. Weak.”

Ask me anything! 📌 Dean Jones will be answering your questions TODAY between 2pm and 3pm BST. Send in your questions now here.

Jurgen Klopp used to do the same

Jurgen Klopp would often turn his back to the action when Liverpool players were taking penalties during his storied tenure at Anfield.

However, even the most ardent of Man Utd fans could not argue Klopp wasn’t a roaring success at Liverpool.

And for all the faults the legendary German may have had, lacking in self-confidence, failing to inspire his players and shrinking under the pressure certainly weren’t among them.

Furthermore, Klopp previously went on record to state he often chose not to watch Liverpool penalties due to superstition, rather than a lack of faith in his takers.

“I don’t look at penalties too often,” admitted Klopp back in 2017. “I would say that in general I’m not superstitious but when we shoot the penalties it probably says something completely different.”

Jurgen Klopp really turned his back during Darwin Nunez’s penalty and he actually missed 😅 pic.twitter.com/Tt4lcxCuEm — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 31, 2024

VOTE: Is Amorim any better than Ten Hag?

Latest Man Utd transfer news – Onana, Mainoo, Garnacho and more…

🔴⚫️ Man Utd ‘on the brink’ of signing Onana replacement after Grimsby humiliation

🔴⚫️ Man Utd identify Kobbie Mainoo replacement but TWO major obstacles emerge – sources

🔴⚫️ Man Utd cave in as Chelsea ‘on verge of sealing’ Alejandro Garnacho deal for bargain fee

🔴⚫️ Man Utd dealt crushing blow in pursuit of ‘dream target’ as mammoth price tag set – sources