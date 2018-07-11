Juventus agree terms with Man Utd man – but fee remains big issue

Juventus are believed to have agreed personal terms with Matteo Darmian after meeting with his agent in Milan – but a deal still appears a long way from being finalised.

The Italy full-back has been cleared to return to his homeland this summer after falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho, having been brought to the club by Louis van Gaal back in the summer of 2015.

And Juve appear to have edged ahead of fellow suitors Inter Milan and Roma for the former Torino man, who admitted earlier this year that he is missing his home country.

Calciomercato claims sporting director Fabio Paratici met with Tullio Tinti, Darmian’s agent, in a Milan hotel earlier on Wednesday – and talks are believed to have reached a positive conclusion.

However, United are still seeking €20m for the 28-year-old defender – some distance more than the €12-€13m Juve are thought to have offered.

The Bianconeri are keen to sign the Italian international this summer, but talks have stalled due to differences in valuation.

And the outlet believes the situation now looks unlikely to be resolved any time soon.

Juventus splashed out over €100m on Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday and are therefore not in a position to pay more than what they assume is the market value for would-be signings.

So unless Manchester United follow up interest in any of Juventus’ stars – wing-back Alex Sandro, for example, remains of strong interest to Jose Mourinho – it appears unlikely a deal will be struck regarding Darmian any time soon.

Darmian has refused to be drawn on his future but did admit earlier in the year that he has no regrets at moving to the Premier League.

“I’m living a great experience here in England. I’d say yes to United again,” Darmian told Sky Sport Italia. “It’s one of the best clubs in the world. I won several trophies here but I miss Italy. Let’s see what happens at the end of the season.

“Now the priority is to end the season in the best way possible. Juventus? I have not decided yet. I am happy Juventus are interested in me. Juve are a great club and I am happy for that.

“I will think about a possible move when it will be the right time.”

Darmian has made 85 appearances for United, scoring once.

