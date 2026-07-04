Arsenal have made a move to bring Kenan Yildiz to the Emirates Stadium, according to a report, as Fabrizio Romano’s previous comments on the Juventus star indicate whether Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta would be able to pull off a deal.

Back on December 3, 2025, journalist Dean Jones reported for TEAMtalk about Arsenal’s interest in signing Yildiz.

At the time, Yildiz and Juventus were not advancing in talks over a new contract, and Arsenal felt that they could be able to convince the Turkey international star to join Arteta’s team.

Yildiz eventually signed a new deal with Juventus in February 2026 and is now under contract at the Italian giants until 2030.

However, rumours persist that Arsenal want to sign Yildiz, who played predominantly as a left-winger for Juventus last season and scored 11 goals and gave 10 assists in 47 matches in all competitions.

In June, it emerged that Yildiz is Arsenal manager Arteta’s ‘dream target’.

It has now been claimed in the Turkish media that Arsenal have made contact with Juventus over a deal for the 21-year-old.

According to Turkish Football, following Turkey’s exit from the 2026 World Cup, Arsenal have made ‘contact’ for ‘a blockbuster move’ for Yildiz.

‘Arsenal have made a formal enquiry’ to Juventus ‘to sound out the economic parameters of a summer transfer’.

The Turkish news outlet has claimed that Juventus have ‘zero desire’ to sell Yildiz and will demand at least €100million (£86m, $114.4m) for the 21-year-old.

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What Fabrizio Romano has said about Kenan Yildiz

Arsenal manager Arteta and sporting director Berta want to sign a left-winger this summer, with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli the two recognised options in that department.

Interest in Yildiz does make sense, given that he is a left-winger and is also able to play as a second striker.

Moreover, the Juventus star is just 21 and can only get better in the coming years.

Yildiz also has a great reputation in world football, with former Manchester United and Italy international forward Giuseppe Rossi telling TuttoMercatoWeb on October 1: “A super Yildiz.

“The Turk is a phenomenon and will be a Ballon d’Or winner in the future: he’s 20, but he plays like a 30-year-old with a 100 Champions League appearances.

“I have a soft spot for his ability to attempt a beautiful play for the good of the team, not just for the applause.

“Juventus is Yildiz plus 10 others; in terms of impact, he’s a bit like the Lamine Yamal of the Bianconeri.”

However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Juventus will not sell Yildiz, even though the Italian club failed to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Romano posted on X at 9:15am on June 9: “No chances for Kenan Yildiz exit this summer.

“Never been a topic as Juventus closed doors already months ago. New deal signed in February, key player and staying even without UCL. “

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