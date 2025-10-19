Incoming Rangers boss Kevin Muscat has been heavily criticised for delaying his appointment at the ‘shambolic’ Scottish Premiership giants.

The 52-year-old Australian is poised to be announced as the new Ibrox before their next match against Kilmarnock at home next Sunday. However, he has informed the club he will not move back to Glasgow until he’s secured the Chinese Super League title for Shanghai Port.

Muscat’s side won the league last year and are on course for back-to-back titles. But, with Chengdu Rongcheng and Shanghai Shenhua both within touching distance, Muscat’s return to the club he played 29 times for in 2002/03, could be delayed until late November if it goes down to the wire. Alternatively, if results do go the way of Shanghai Port, he could be at Ibrox by Halloween.

The delay has led to severe criticism of the club and Muscat himself from former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara, who believes the Australian should be jumping at the chance to head back to Glasgow as soon as he can.

Speaking on talkSPORT‘s Breakfast Show, O’Hara said: “Honestly, Rangers are all over the place! They’re meant to be a massive football club, they’re a shambles!

“I mean, what is that about? Come on, he [Muscat] wants to finish the season? Like, it’s a massive job you’re getting offered here, Rangers are a big club. It just feels like – do the fans want a manager who’s like ‘oh hang on, now wait a minute, I’m not going to come just yet.'”

TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher has been right on top of the Rangers manager search from the very start, with Muscat third choice for the role after Steven Gerrard ruled out a return and then former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl pulled out of the running.

Muscat draws Postecoglou comparisons

Similar in many ways to former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, Muscat has an impressive managerial record in Asia and natural comparisons have been drawn to his countryman.

The pair have both won A-League and J-League titles in Australia and Japan, while Muscat is now on the road to his second Chinese Super League title too.

However, there should be some alarm bells when it comes to Muscat’s only foray into European management.

Whilst at Belgian Pro League side, Sint-Truiden, he only managed two victories in 14 games and was sacked by Christmas, having arrived just six months earlier.

