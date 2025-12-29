Man Utd are on the hunt for new midfield recruits

Manchester United are firmly in the mix to sign an elite midfield talent, but will have to fend off a number of rivals to win the race, while a move for a Serie A star has reportedly already been signed off.

The Red Devils are expected to have a heavy focus on Ruben Amorim’s engine room in 2026, especially with the potential for high turnover at the position.

To that end, Man Utd are expected to be in the market in January if any of their top targets become available, either at home or abroad.

Man Utd pushing to sign Dutch sensation

Sticking to that midfield theme and United are reportedly firmly in the race for AZ Alkmaar talent Kees Smit, although any move for the 19-year-old will be met by some serious competition.

Smit has been in impressive form for AZ during the 2025/26 campaign, scoring twice and registering five assists in 27 appearances in all competitions.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future, with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, along with Liverpool, also believed to be keen on the teenager.

But according to trusted source, The Athletic, Man Utd are also in that race despite AZ currently resisting a mid-season sale. However, a departure at the end of the campaign is very possible, should an offer in the region of £52m (€59.6m / $70m) be presented.

Smit came through the youth system at AZ, and he has represented the Dutch club on 58 occasions in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering seven assists in that time.

The midfielder has also won four caps at Under-21s level for the Netherlands and is currently pushing for his first senior cap.

Smit also fits the brief in terms of Man United’s new recruitment policy, with the Red Devils looking to bring in the best young players in world football.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

€65m midfielder ‘to join Man Utd’

Manchester United could be ready to switch their focus when it comes to the addition of a new central midfielder by pursuing a deal for Roma star Manu Kone, with a fresh report backing up previous claims from an Italian journalist.

It is understood that Kone has been discussed during United’s talks to offload Old Trafford flop Joshua Zirkzee to the Italian giants.

Indeed, on Saturday, reporter Francesca Teodori revealed: “It’s not news, but it’s a fairly credible rumour. I’ve been told by multiple sources that he [Kone] will leave Roma in June and join Manchester United.

“I don’t know if this has anything to do with the [Joshua] Zirkzee deal. He might have been included as a sort of counterpart.

“This remains to be seen, but what’s certain is that Kone is very keen on the destination and it looks like he could join United in June.”

And, now a report from CaughtOffside has added more information on United’s interest in Kone. While it is too early to say that a deal is at the ‘closing in’ stage, they do state that United hold ‘clear interest’ in the Frenchman, who is valued at around €60-65million.

Kone’s ‘power and ball-carrying ability could be the perfect fit for Amorim’s side,’ the report adds, with the player being pursued as an alternative to the likes of Conor Gallagher, Ruben Neves, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba.

DON’T MISS: How Man Utd could line-up after dream January transfer window as new midfielder and wing-back signed

Cold, hard truths on Bellingham to Man Utd

Real Madrid sources have emphatically dismissed suggestions that there are any doubts over Jude Bellingham’s future at the club, with sources rubbishing reports in the Spanish media that suggested Man Utd are ready to obliterate their transfer record to sign him.

Fanciful reports over Christmas suggested that the Red Devils were ready to mount a shock move for the England midfielder by shattering their transfer record with a colossal €200m (£174m, $235m) bid to bring Bellingham to Old Trafford.

However, we have spoken to Real and sources close to the player, who dismissed ‘out of hand’ those very reports, with one source describing them as ‘laughable’.

“Jude Bellingham will not be leaving Real Madrid anytime soon,” the source confirmed.

“He is happy at the club, the club are happy with him. Frankly, it is laughable for anyone to suggest that he could be leaving in 2026.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Gallagher exit accelerates; Ugarte offer; Sancho home truths

Conor Gallagher has spoken with Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone about his future, and this is set to accelerate his move away from the club in January, as sources confirm Man Utd are one of three Premier League clubs interested.

Man Utd are reportedly expected to receive a tempting offer to sell Manuel Ugarte within days of the transfer window opening, with Fabrizio Romano talking up the Red Devils’ chances of landing a £100m-rated replacement as two clubs are hot on the trail of the Uruguayan.

Jadon Sancho, meanwhile, has been told he will never play for United again after Fabrizio Romano delivered a few home truths over the on-loan Aston Villa star, despite the England winger earning some rare praise from an Old Trafford legend.