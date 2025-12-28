Leeds and West Ham ‘offered’ £33m striker as tempting January transfer approved

Artem Dovbyk has been offered to Leeds, West Ham and two other Premier League sides

Leeds United and West Ham are two of four Premier League sides we can confirm have been offered a £33m striker in January.

Those in the bottom half of the Premier League table will always be on the lookout for added firepower mid-season, and that rings especially true at West Ham.

The Hammers are loaning Niclas Fullkrug to AC Milan and often start without a recognised striker in their eleven.

Leeds, meanwhile, have been boosted by the red-hot form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin of late, but given the frontman’s chequered injury record, the need for adequate strength in depth is obvious.

One player who has now been offered to both clubs – as well as Sunderland and Everton – is Roma’s Artem Dovbyk.

The 28-year-old Ukraine international – who cost €38m / £33m when signed from Girona 18 months ago – has been told he is not in the long-term plans of head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Roma have sanctioned a January rebuild of their attacking line, which will still be led by Paulo Dybala, but Gasperini wants other options around the Argentine.

They have opened talks with Atletico Madrid over a deal for Giacomo Raspadori, whilst they are also hoping to add Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee on loan with an obligation to buy.

With that, Roma are moving on from others, and we’ve already revealed they are looking to cut short Evan Ferguson’s loan deal from Brighton.

We understand they would be open to Leon Bailey’s return to Aston Villa, but TEAMtalk can confirm there is no option to cancel the loan agreement and Villa are not looking to bring the Jamaican back this January.

That means Roma need to look at other options and that includes Dovbyk.

The striker bagged 17 goals across all competitions in his first season at Roma last term and notched an incredible 24 goals in LaLiga for Girona the year prior. However, his stock has fallen since Gasperini took charge in Rome and a change is being sought.

We can confirm that in the last week, Dovbyk’s camp and intermediaries have been busy contacting clubs across Europe to gauge their interest and that includes a number in the Premier League.

Leeds, Sunderland and West Ham are amongst those who have been approached about a possible deal for Dovbyk.

It is believed Roma are open to a loan deal, which offers potential suitors a low-risk high-reward option.

TEAMtalk is also told that Roma’s owners the Friedkins have made sister club Everton aware of Dovbyk’s availability.

However, sources at Everton have previously stressed to us that there’s little appetite to bring Dovbyk over to Merseyside.

