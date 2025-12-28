Real Madrid and Liverpool could go head-to-head for an exciting midfielder

Real Madrid have a history of signing Europe’s best young talents, but they must pay a record-breaking fee to land a 19-year-old who has also been heavily linked with Liverpool.

Xabi Alonso is clinging onto his job at the Bernabeu after what has been a disappointing first half of the season, but those behind the scenes are still doing work on some exciting transfer targets.

One of the players reportedly on Real Madrid’s shortlist is AZ Alkmaar’s midfield sensation, Kees Smit, who has previously been compared to Barcelona superstar Pedri by Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle are also reportedly admirers of Smit, who has established himself as a key player for AZ despite his young age.

But Real Madrid are firmly in the mix for his signature, teeing up a potential transfer battle in 2026.

Smit has started all but one of AZ’s 16 league games this season, notching two goals and two assists in the process, and a switch to a top European club seems only a matter of time.

However, according to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Smit’s suitors will have to cough up a huge transfer fee to sign the teenager, likely north of €60m (£52m / $70m).

“All the big clubs are interested [in Smit],” Romano said in an update, cited by Madrid Universal.

“Real Madrid have been scouting the player, as have Premier League clubs.

“AZ Alkmaar will not sell the player for €45-50 million, in any way. More will be needed to sell the player (in the summer).

“Sources at the club have told me that they have received proposals of around €60 million and have been rejected. The price is higher.”

Real Madrid eye record-breaking swoop for Dutch maestro

The race for Smit is heating up but the suggestion at the moment is that he is set to stay with AZ for the remainder of the season.

The Dutch side are keen to keep hold of the playmaker for as long as possible. His contract is valid until 2028, which puts AZ in a strong negotiating position.

A €60m deal would break records as it would be, by far, the biggest sale in AZ’s history, surpassing Tijjani Reijnder’s approx. €20m switch to AC Milan back in 2023.

Real Madrid, Liverpool, United and Newcastle are all reportedly in the mix to sign the midfielder, so he is a player to keep a very close eye on in the coming months.

