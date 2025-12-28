Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi and Lamine Camara of Monaco are both emerging as targets for Sunderland

High-flying Sunderland have asked about potential deals to sign two of the top midfield prospects in France, with sources revealing the extent of the Black Cats’ huge transfer ambitions in 2026.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a stunning campaign so far and relegation is no longer even a consideration for the Championship play-off winners in what is a huge break from the traditional struggles of sides that come up via that route. With 27 points on the board from 17 games played so far, a win over Leeds on Sunday afternoon can see Sunderland climb above Chelsea into the dizzy heights of fifth place and just two points shy of reigning champions Liverpool in fourth.

Now the club are making ambitious plans to take the Wearsiders to the next level and have looked to set the wheels in motion for what could prove an even bigger and better 2026.

First up, we can reveal Sunderland are ready to hand head coach Regis Le Bris another new deal and a major pay rise, despite the 50-year-old being handed fresh terms at the end of last season.

On the field, Sunderland brought in a host of names, many of whom have proved outstanding, including midfield duo Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki.

But Sunderland head into 2026 looking to enhance their squad further, and they are doing work on numerous options.

Now sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that two of the players they have now looked at are Ayyoub Bouaddi and Lamine Camara – two of French football’s most highly-regarded midfield prospects.

We understand that Sunderland, whilst not mathematically safe quite yet, are looking ahead to next season and beyond, and their transfer targets are evolving as a result.

Lille star Bouaddi is considered one of Ligue 1’s top prospects, and we have previously confirmed the teenager is being followed closely by Arsenal and Chelsea.

The teenager recently agreed terms on an extension to his contract at Lille through to 2029, though that was as much about protecting their valuation in him as it was rewarding him for his remarkable progress in recent times.

Likewise, Monaco’s Lamine Camara is another held in huge regard and has been on Manchester United’s radar in the last 12 months.

The fact that Sunderland are now looking at talents such as Bouaddi and Camara for the long term highlights just how far they have come since returning to the Premier League.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, Lazio’s Matteo Guendouzi is another midfield player they like, and the former Arsenal man is emerging as a more likely January transfer option. He is someone Le Bris has also previously worked with at Lorient.

Sunderland round-up: Sadiki exit stance; LaLiga winger linked

Meanwhile, Sunderland have no intention of allowing Sadiki to leave in 2026, after his outstanding start to his career on Wearside, but TEAMtalk can confirm there is significant interest in the impressive DR Congo midfielder amid links to Manchester United.

Elsewhere, we can confirm that the Black Cats are one of three Premier League sides who have been offered the chance to sign an explosive LaLiga winger after the international star gave the green light over a potential move to England.

On the outgoing front, sources can reveal that former captain Dan Neil is likely to move on in January, with multiple clubs keeping tabs on his situation and with an ambitious Championship side leading the charge.

