Manchester United have made it clear they would prefer to sell Joshua Zirkzee if he pushes for an exit in January after the club’s stance on his exit softened, and with sources revealing the player’s likely next destination after he snubbed approaches from two Premier League rivals.

Zirkzee moved to United in the summer 2024, one of five permanent signings made during the short-lived reign of Dan Ashworth as sporting director at Old Trafford. Costing a fee worth £36.5m (€42.5m, $49m), the Netherlands international has played in fits and starts for the club since the move, having never truly convinced.

Having started just three Premier League games for Manchester United so far this season, we revealed last week how the club are becoming more and more open to the prospect of the 24-year-old leaving.

And we have been informed by sources close to the situation that club chiefs, under the right conditions and with the right offer being put on the table, will be allowed to move on.

Zirkzee started three games in a row recently and scored in the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace, but has found himself back on the bench against Wolves and Bournemouth over the last week, picking up a meagre seven minutes of game time over the two matches.

To that end, my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, revealed last week that Roma had been described to him as ‘direct talks’ over a potential deal for Zirkzee and the Serie A title hopefuls were seen as the side most likely to make a firm approach for his services.

AC Milan also remain in the hunt for his services and see the former Bologna forward as an ideal upgrade for their attack.

As a result, we understand both Roma and Milan feel there could be genuine scope for movement and the player looks open to a return to Serie A – if they are willing to pay.

SEEN THIS? Man Utd controversy erupts over helpless star amid ‘rapturous applause’ from fans as INEOS consider transfer U-turn

Man Utd set conditions for Zirkzee sale as star rejects two Prem rivals

Ultimately, while United are open to the sale of the six-times capped Netherlands forward, they are making it clear to his suitors and the player’s representatives, that any deal will have to be done on their terms.

Furthermore, we also understand that Zirkzee himself will have to make clear his own wishes to leave before any move is sanctioned.

To that end, Zirkzee himself will ultimately dictate his future and, if he prefers to stay for the rest of the season, that will be the case, with Ruben Amorim happy to retain the player’s services.

But if he pushes to leave Old Trafford, then the situation becomes flexible.

We understand that United rate Zirkzee in the €35-40m (£30.6-£35m, $40.7-$46.5m) bracket – and the club would, ideally, prefer a cash sale.

If not, then they would aim for a loan with an obligation to buy in the summer.

At this stage, however, it is likely that United will push Zirkzee for an answer and could even wait until mid-January to sanction a deal as they wait to see what offers arrive on the table.

That would give United’s transfer chiefs time to assess the market for incoming signings themselves and also reflect on the impact of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Zirkzee has worked hard to give himself a chance of succeeding at United, and the club have been pleased with his commitment and dedication this season, but he has struggled to fit with the style of play they are striving towards.

Two moves the player will not be making, however, will be within the Premier League after reports in Italy on Monday claimed Zirkzee had snubbed approaches from two relegation candidates in the form of Leeds United and West Ham.

A move to Leeds would be seen as controversial, while the Hammers’ long-standing interest has been well documented. But in Zirkzee’s mind, the choice is simple: either stay where he is at Old Trafford, or make a return to Italy, where he previously shone with Bologna.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Man Utd transfer latest: Conor Gallagher plan; new Yaya Toure eyed

Elsewhere on the transfer front, sources understand that United are in talks to sign the new Yaya Toure, but there is interest from Manchester City.

Meanwhile, we can also reveal the Mali international midfielder that United are considering bidding for in the January transfer window.

One man who has also been strongly tipped to arrive in Conor Gallagher and now sources can reveal the club’s plan regarding a potential January swoop for the Atletico Madrid midfielder.

The dream signing for United, though, is Adam Wharton. On that front, the Real Madrid media appear to be drumming up quite a bit of attention on the Crystal Palace star after naming him as Xabi Alonso’s ‘priority target’.