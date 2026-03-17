Real Madrid will get the chance to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, according to a reliable journalist, as Los Blancos president Florentino Perez plans to get rid of six players from Estadio Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Fernandez is one of the best midfielders in the world and has been a reliable figure at Chelsea since his £107million (€124m, $142.8m) move from Benfica in February 2023.

The 25-year-old midfielder has racked up 159 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 28 goals and providing 29 assists in the process.

Fernandez is one of the first names on Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior’s teamsheet and is under contract at the Premier League club until 2032, but with Real Madrid keen on him, there is a very distinct possibility that he could leave the Blues at the end of the season.

Back on January 18, 2026, TEAMtalk reported that Chelsea are open to selling Fernandez to Real Madrid in the summer of 2026.

Journalist Dean Jones told TEAMtalk at the time: “Real Madrid sources say the club have been given indications that Chelsea would be willing to sell Enzo Fernandez at the right price.

“The midfielder’s future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain beyond this season, and Madrid have been monitoring the situation closely.

“While some Chelsea players are considered untouchable, it is understood that the Argentina international is not entirely off-limits.

“Sources suggest that initial exploratory talks have hinted, via intermediaries, that Chelsea could become open to a summer deal if their valuation is met.

“The player joined Chelsea for £106.8million – so any transfer is going to become one of the most significant fees ever seen in La Liga.”

Top Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, who has 1.1million followers on X, has now claimed that there are chances that Fernandez could leave Chelsea, which will come as music to the ears of Madrid.

Edul is one of the most reliable journalists out there and has strong connections with Argentine players.

The TyC Sports journalist wrote on X at 11:19pm on March 15, 2026: “Enzo Fernandez has chances of leaving Chelsea in the next European summer transfer window.”

WinWin has also reported that Fernandez ‘is open to leaving Chelsea’ and has claimed interest in him from Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and two clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

It is hard to see Fernandez move to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career, while PSG are not in a pressing need for a new midfielder.

Madrid are desperate to sign a midfielder who can control the tempo of the game, and Fernandez would be perfect for Los Blancos.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Florentino Perez wants SIX Real Madrid players gone

Not only is Madrid president Florentino Perez is planning to sign Fernandez, but he has also identified six players to get rid of this summer.

According to Bild, Madrid will not renew the contracts of David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal.

Right-back Carvajal is out of contract at the end of the season, and so are centre-backs Rudiger and Alaba.

Perez is also planning to sell Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy this summer, with Alvaro Carreras now the firm first-choice left-back at Madrid.

The Madrid supremo is also said to be willing to sell midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who is the subject of interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Real Madrid and Chelsea transfer news

Meanwhile, a second source has claimed that Liverpool are planning a raid on Real Madrid for a left-footed gem, who could be sold this summer for a bargain price.

Real Madrid are said to be ‘willing’ to make an offer for a Manchester United defender, but it is hard to see the Red Devils accept it.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Chelsea are accelerating plans to sign a French youngster to beat off competition from Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

And finally, Chelsea are going head-to-head with Man Utd for an electric Bundesliga star.