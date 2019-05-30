Liverpool star reveals dream to play for boyhood heroes Celtic

Liverpool star Andrew Robertson has revealed that wants to play for Celtic one day, after stating his love for the Scottish giants.

The Anfield left-back will be lining up in his second successive Champions League final on Saturday evening as Jurgen Klopp’s side face Premier League rivals Tottenham.

The former Dundee United ace has emerged as a huge fans’ favourite and one of the world’s best full-backs since making the move from Hull City for a bargain £8million in 2017.

Having come through the ranks at Queen’s Park, Robertson knows how it feels to work his way to the top of the game and despite his love for Liverpool he admits that playing for Celtic would be a dream.

He told the Daily Mail: “For me, at the level I’m playing at, I would love to finish my career at Liverpool if you gave me that option.

“I’d bite your hand off for that. But I know how hard it is to play at the elite level for a long period of time.

“I hope I can do that, but Celtic isn’t exactly a big drop.

“They play in the Champions League and Europa League and win trophies.

“Never say never. I’d love to pull on the jersey because it is my boyhood club and I still support them.

“But the way my career has gone, if you were to offer me staying at Liverpool for the rest of my career I’d take it.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!