Liverpool told which star player Man Utd legend Fergie would have SOLD by now

One of Liverpool’s best players would have been booted out of the club by now if Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge, according to a friend of the Scot’s.

Liverpool lost three matches on the spin prior to the international break. In truth, the Reds had looked below par even during the winning streak that preceded the defeats.

There are no shortage of Liverpool stars out of form at present, and Mohamed Salah’s down displays are hurting the team more than most.

Salah, 33, usually starts new seasons like a house on fire. He’s bagged six goal contributions in 10 matches across all competitions so far, which is hardly disastrous, but not what we’re accustomed to seeing from the Egyptian.

Salah signed a new two-year contract earlier in 2025 to tie his future to Anfield until 2027. Yet according to Sam Allardyce, Salah would have been booted out of Liverpool if Sir Alex Ferguson were in the dugout.

Allardyce – who has been a close friend of Ferguson’s dating back several decades – made that claim on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

“Quick question there, Sam. Do you think Sir Alex would have got rid of Mo Salah?” Allardyce was asked.

“Probably,” the disgraced former England manager replied.

“He knew when to move a player on,” the co-host said.

“Yeah, he did,” added Allardyce. “Without a doubt, he was a master. And he was a master at maximising the fee.

“He let them go just before it ended up being not as valuable as he particularly was at that particular time and always had.

“But of course, when he built a side, he built it to last. So like I said, he said his sort of format in life at Man United was, what do I need?

“And he’d tell the board, I need it as quick as I can get it.”

Mo Salah claim is beyond stupid

Ferguson did memorably move some high profile stars on who continued playing at the peak of the game for several more years, including Jaap Stam and David Beckham. He had little choice in the case of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Yet neither Stam or Beckham were the best player in the Premier League at the time of their departures and that’s quite literally what Salah is.

Some will dispute that, but it’s Salah who scooped the Premier League Player of the Season award last year, after leading the league in both goals AND assists.

The Reds invested heavily in new recruits over the summer and Hugo Ekitike aside, most have endured slow starts.

Had Liverpool moved Salah on, a new right winger would have to have been signed too. The more changes a team makes to their starting eleven in one go, the longer it takes to settle.

In reality, the notion of Liverpool pushing Salah out is probably only being mentioned due to his lacklustre start to the season.

If Salah bags a brace next time out against Man Utd – who he’s single-handedly put 12 goals past in his last nine league matches against – these types of nonsense ideas will quickly drain away.

And on Fergie, let’s not forget he is the manager who kept Paul Scholes around until he was nearly 40, and Ryan Giggs beyond the age of 40.

The Scot also kept trotting Gary Neville out until the age of 36 and it was Neville who voluntarily retired mid-way through the 2010/11 campaign after realising he could no longer handle top-level football.

