Brighton & Hove Albion are preparing to make a major push to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal – and the Seagulls are ready to blow Nottingham Forest away by launching a bid which comes close to the north London side’s huge valuation.

Sources have confirmed to us that Brighton‘s recruitment department has identified the Sweden international as one of their priority targets and believes he has the potential to become another standout success at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls are prepared to back that belief financially.

Indeed, we understand that Brighton are willing to meet Tottenham‘s valuation, which is now approaching £60m (€70m, $80m), in a move that would likely be the biggest in the club’s history.

Brighton’s interest comes after they successfully tempted Luka Vuskovic away from Spurs earlier this summer, and they are now hoping to strike another deal with the north London club.

Bergvall has attracted widespread interest following another impressive campaign, with Nottingham Forest having led the chase for much of the summer.

Forest have held extensive discussions over the midfielder and remain keen, but Brighton’s willingness to match Tottenham’s demands has significantly altered the landscape.

However, they are far from the only clubs keen, with TEAMtalk also confirming that Bergvall’s representatives have held conversations with Aston Villa and Newcastle United, while Fulham have entered the picture as they continue to shape their squad under new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa and amid an evolving Tottenham stance…

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Brighton ready to push hard for Lucas Bergvall

Tottenham’s stance has also evolved in recent weeks. Sources indicate Bergvall made it clear earlier this summer that he wanted to explore a move away after concluding he would struggle for regular first-team football under Roberto De Zerbi following the acquisitions of both Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes for a combined £185m.

While Spurs continue to rate the 19-year-old highly, they are now prepared to listen to offers if their valuation is met, and they have already rejected offers from Forest and Newcastle.

With Spurs seeking a fee in excess of £50million, many of Bergvall’s European admirers have effectively been priced out of the race, leaving Premier League clubs in the strongest position to strike a deal.

Brighton, though, believe Bergvall is worth the investment.

The club’s recruitment model has consistently identified young talent capable of developing into elite Premier League performers, and sources say Bergvall fits that profile perfectly.

While Tottenham remain reluctant to lose one of their brightest young talents, they also recognise that a significant offer would strengthen their own transfer plans before the window closes. Brighton are now positioning themselves to test that resolve, with TEAMtalk understanding the Seagulls are ready to make their move.

Sources can also confirm the Seagulls are in talks to offload a 21-year-old forward, with a move to Glasgow Rangers soon expected to be finalised.

Elsewhere, we have previously explained why, in an ideal world, Manchester United would have signed Carlos Baleba already. And while their interest remains, deals for other targets look far more likely.

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