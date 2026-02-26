Man Utd, Arsenal BOTH rejected with ‘monstrous offers’ not enough to sign Italy int’l

Both English giants have been sent packing

Manchester United and Arsenal have both seen approaches for an Inter Milan and Italy striker knocked back, according to reports.

Man Utd and Arsenal spent heavily on new strikers last summer, and the jury remains out on both Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres. Neither are automatic names on the teamsheet despite their lofty price tags.

There is no suggestion either club are ready to give up on their new frontmen, though that’s not to say another striker couldn’t be signed to provide heavyweight competition and give the respective managers options.

And according to multiple reports out of Italy, the Red Devils and Gunners have converged on Inter and Italy ace, Pio Esposito.

The 20-year-old is a product of Inter’s academy and despite the fact Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez are in situ, Esposito has racked up 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

What’s more, Esposito is now a regular in the Italian national side’s squads and in his first five appearances for the senior team, he’s bagged three goals.

Calciomercato state there’s been ‘talk of monstrous offers’ from English sides in the upcoming summer window. A separate report in Italy named Man Utd and Arsenal as making initial approaches for the 6ft 3in striker.

However, it’s noted by both reports that Esposito is going nowhere, and Arsenal and Man Utd have been informed as such.

Instead, Inter are already formulating plans to hand Esposito a new and vastly improved contract that better reflects his growing influence in the team.

There are no cracks in Inter’s stance either, with their manager (Cristian Chivu), their chairman and CEO (Beppe Marotta) and their sporting director (Piero Ausilio) all aligned in their plan to retain Esposito.

