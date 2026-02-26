Real Madrid continue to be linked with a move to appoint Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp as their next manager

Speculation that Jurgen Klopp is ready to accept a sensational return to management with Real Madrid is starting to gather real pace after a report in Austria claimed the German is ready to announce his decision to step down from his role with Red Bull – and with the group already identifying his replacement in the role.

Klopp is still held in enormous affection on Merseyside for his triumphant near nine-year spell as Liverpool manager, which saw them win an impressive eight major honours, including Premier League and Champions League glory. Having left Anfield in May 2024, many fans still pine for the 58-year-old, and with his successor, Arne Slot, simply not holding the same appeal with supporters.

Since taking a small sabbatical from the game, Klopp has since been working as Red Bull Group’s global head of soccer, overseeing their multi-club ownership across the world.

However, he has been strongly linked with a return to front-line management with Real Madrid, who are now under the interim charge of Alvaro Arbeloa, and with the Spanish giants seeking a long-term heir to Xabi Alonso following his departure last month.

Despite frequent denials, including from Klopp himself, reports in Austria have on Thursday delivered a very sizeable update, and according to Salzburger Nachrichten, Klopp is now set to leave his position with Red Bull.

Inevitably, that story has been picked up with glee by the vultures in the Spanish press, with AS, a Madrid-centric paper, already going big on speculation that a move to the Bernabeu is now gathering pace.

And with their report claiming that the Red Bull Group will not block Klopp from making a return to front-line management this summer should he make clear that wish, it is claimed that his departure will ‘not catch them off guard’ and they are already preparing for his replacement by lining up a move for Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

The 51-year-old is regarded as the Eagles’ greatest-ever managers but has seen his copybook spoiled this season after an underwhelming campaign that has seen him speak out against the running of the club and with the Eagles suffering a major downturn in results.

It was even reported by sources last week that Palace are discussing his potential early exit now, with Glasner already confirmed he would not be renewing his contract at Selhurst Park this summer when it expires.

Klopp to Real Madrid? What is being said…?

The report claims that Glasner, who has had his health issues in the past, is warming to the idea of a more laid-back role and is seen as an ideal candidate by Red Bull to step into Klopp’s footsteps should the German depart.

However, just moments after the report in Salzburger Nachrichten emerged, Red Bull were issuing a statement denying Klopp’s impending exit.

“That is complete nonsense and entirely made up,” Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff told Sky Sports Germany. “On the contrary, we are extremely satisfied with the work Jurgen Klopp is doing. He invests a great deal of time and effort, is in constant communication with our coaches and sporting directors, and continues to develop our Red Bull football philosophy in a sustainable way.

“We are convinced that he is the right man for this job. That is where we are putting all our focus and energy.”

Klopp’s trusted agent, Marc Kosicke, has also repeatedly claimed a return to frontline management is not on Klopp’s agenda.

Speaking earlier this month, he revealed the two elite Premier League job opportunities that have come his way since leaving Liverpool, while also indicating the current two roles in world football that could yet appeal to him.

“‘Even Chelsea and Manchester United enquired, although Jurgen had clearly stated that he would not coach any other club in England. These enquiries keep coming,” Kosicke said.

“He’s extremely happy with what he’s achieved.

“It’s still wonderful to go down in history as one of the few coaches who only managed three clubs and were never fired.”

On the two jobs that could lure him back – either the Germany or United States international roles – Kosicke added:

“Maybe at some point, he’ll say he needs to smell the locker room again. But at the moment he’s very, very happy in his role,’ Kosicke added.

“Before joining Red Bull, Jurgen could have coached the USA or England. Probably also Germany, if Julian Nagelsmann hadn’t already been there.”

Klopp also stated back in October that he could one day return to manage Liverpool for a second spell, although that won’t be in the immediate future.

“I said I will never coach another team, a different team, in England. So that means if then it’s Liverpool … yeah. Theoretically, it’s possible,’ Klopp said on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

“I’m 58, that means I could make the decision in a few years, I don’t know.

“Do I have to make the decision today? Then I will not coach again. But thank God, I don’t have to do that. I can just see what the future brings.”

