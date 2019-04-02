Man Utd eye £43m Arsenal-linked Atletico midfielder to replace Herrera

Manchester United have reportedly identified Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey as the man they want to replace Ander Herrera in the summer.

Herrera – whose current United deal expires this summer – has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain in recent months, with one report claiming that the Spanish international has signed a pre-contract agreement with the French champions.

United would need to fill the void left by Herrera, who has continued to impress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and according to CitiNewsRoom, the Red Devils are keen on bringing in Partey from Atletico should Herrera leave.

The source says that United are willing to meet the £43m release clause in the Ghana international’s contract and that Partey is very keen on moving to Old Trafford.

Arsenal and Manchester City have also been credited with interest in Partey, who, despite his stock rising in the last two seasons under Atletico coach Diego Simeone, could fall down the pecking order.

The Wanda Metropolitano side already have a deal in place to sign Hector Herrera on a free transfer from FC Porto, while Simeone is said to be planning outgoings to match that following his team’s exit from the Champions League at the last 16 stage.

Partey has scored three goals and laid on a further five in 35 appearances for the Spanish club this season.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!