Aston Villa are reportedly considering a blockbuster move for Brentford’s in-form striker Igor Thiago, as Unai Emery looks to bring in more competition for Ollie Watkins.

Villa are light on centre-forward options besides Watkins, with Donyell Malen the only other Emery can call upon in the position, and he is naturally a winger.

The Midlands side have never really replaced Jhon Duran, who left for Saudi club Al-Nassr for around £65m in January this year. Now, they have reportedly set their sights on Thiago to fill the void.

According to The Mirror, Villa are plotting the ‘surprise’ signing of Thiago, who, with 11 goals in 13 Premier League games, has only been outscored by Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland (14) this season.

Emery is said to view the 24-year-old as the ‘long-term replacement’ for Watkins, who they also signed from the Bees.

Thiago cost Brentford £30m from Club Brugge in 2024, and the report claims that Emery is a ‘huge fan’ and ‘is keen for Villa to tempt Brentford with a £50m bid.’

Villa reportedly have ‘growing concerns’ about Watkins‘ form with the 29-year-old scoring just one goal in 13 games this term. Thiago is reportedly viewed as the solution to that problem.

Brentford have already made a big promise to Rob Edwards

Despite Watkins’ poor form in front of goal, Villa have been excellent recently, winning their last three league games and rising to fourth in the table.

However, they could certainly do with some more firepower, but luring Thiago away from Brentford will be far from straightforward.

The Brazilian’s contract runs until 2029, and the Bees are unlikely consider letting him go, and certainly not easily, given they lost Yoane Wissa to Newcastle last summer.

Given Thiago’s prolific form and his contract situation, it’s likely Brentford would laugh off a £50m bid for him in January.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk in October that Brentford boss Keith Andrews has been given assurances by the club that they will not sell key players, such as Thiago, in January.

It is worth noting though that Andrews was given similar encouragement when he took over at the club in June, as he was promised they would not lose both Bryan Mbeumo and Wissa.

Thiago is a player to keep a close eye on as he continues to flourish in the Premier League, but it would take far more than £50m for Villa to sign him in January.

His priority will be to keep playing every week and performing well, as he looks to force his way into Brazil’s squad for next year’s World Cup.

