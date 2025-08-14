The Barcelona board of directors are ready to go to crazy lengths to ensure Marcus Rashford can feature in the LaLiga clash against Mallorca on Saturday, it has been revealed.

Rashford has joined Barcelona on a season-long loan from Manchester United after being frozen out at Old Trafford by head coach Ruben Amorim. The deal includes a €30million (£26m) buy option which Barca will activate if Rashford impresses.

So far, the forward has notched one goal and two assists in four pre-season matches for the reigning Spanish champions.

However, it is unclear if Rashford will be registered in time for the start of Barca’s LaLiga campaign this weekend.

The Blaugrana have had plenty of financial problems in recent years, which saw Dani Olmo miss the first two league games of last season as he was not registered in time following his arrival from RB Leipzig.

Fast forward to this summer, and Rashford, Wojciech Szczesny and Gerard Martin are all facing the same issue.

Barca have managed to register Joan Garcia as their new goalkeeper after Marc-Andre ter Stegen finally signed an injury report ruling him out for four months. Barca are now turning their attention to Rashford, Szcsesny and Martin.

According to The Athletic, the Barca board has ‘agreed to take emergency financial action’ to get under their salary limit, which is calculated by LaLiga in accordance with each club’s revenue.

In order to bring in funds, Barca executives are ready to ‘put their own personal wealth at risk’ via a ‘bank guarantee’ worth €7m (£6m).

This is a temporary measure, with the key to unlocking Barca’s finances being the sale of executive boxes at the Camp Nou from December last year.

This agreement has the potential to bring in €100m (£86m), allowing Barca to sign players in future transfer windows without as many complications.

LaLiga are waiting for auditors to finish analysing the agreement before adding it to Barca’s salary calculation. A source said they expect it to be approved ‘either this week or next’.

Barcelona confident they’ll resolve situation

Those at the club fully believe all signings will be registered. If that does not happen before this weekend then it will definitely happen before the transfer window closes on September 1.

It is important to note that Barca captured Rashford after Nico Williams decided against joining the club. Williams was worried Barca might not be able to register him in time, prompting him to pen a new 10-year deal with Athletic Club.

Prior to Garcia formally being registered, Barca president Joan Laporta was asked to provide an update. He said: “We’re working to make it happen. With Marc’s decision, we have the option of registering Joan Garcia, and we’re working on the rest.

“This week we’ll have news, hopefully good news, to see if we can register them before LaLiga starts. And if we can’t, we have time.”

