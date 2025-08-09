An intriguing report has detailed how the Manchester United squad responded to Marcus Rashford joining Barcelona, as well as how Ruben Amorim’s side feel about the upcoming season.

Rashford was joined by Antony, Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia and Alejandro Garnacho in Man Utd’s ‘bomb squad’ of players who had been left out of Amorim’s plans. Rashford was the first of those players to leave this summer, signing for Barcelona on an initial loan deal.

The Spanish champions have the option to sign him permanently for €30million (£26m), should he get back to his best and impress manager Hansi Flick.

Rashford has left Man Utd fans disappointed in recent seasons, appearing unhappy on the pitch and failing to rediscover his best form.

The forward showed glimpses of his huge talent while on loan at Aston Villa and is looking to build on that in Catalonia.

So far, he has managed one goal and one assist in three pre-season games for Barca.

The MEN have now provided a detailed look at the thoughts of the United players going into the new campaign, and it includes information on Rashford and the other members of Amorim’s ‘bomb squad’.

Despite Rashford’s strong links with United, and the fact he is a local hero in Manchester, his team-mates were ‘fully behind Amorim’s decision to omit the bomb squad members from training sessions and the pre-season tour’.

Amorim saw Rashford as a distraction and as a symbol of a bygone era that was largely unsuccessful, and he has the backing of his players in opting to let the England star leave.

While Rashford could technically return to Old Trafford next summer, if Barca decide against signing him permanently, he is unlikely to ever play for United again while Amorim is in charge.

Rashford is determined to make a big impact at Barca and do enough to make the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Even if the 27-year-old does not join Barca permanently, he hopes to perform well enough to make other major European clubs sit up and take notice.

The MEN’s report adds that United players are ‘convinced they will have a successful first full season under Amorim’.

The atmosphere is described as ‘very good’ as the players have been bonding over first-team dinners in Chicago during their pre-season tour of the United States, which were particularly important for new arrivals such as Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

READ NEXT 👉 Marcus Rashford addresses Barcelona registration issue, as star quizzed on permanent Man Utd exit

Man Utd players ‘bullish’ about success

Those in the dressing room are delighted that Bruno Fernandes has rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia to stay at the club, too.

United players are ‘bullish about their prospects’, partly down to the fact they will not be competing in Europe this season.

Amorim’s side reached the Europa League final last term but were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao.

While this left both fans and players heartbroken, it does give Amorim the opportunity to work closely with his players on tactics far more.

Rashford, meanwhile, is waiting to see if Barca will be able to register him with LaLiga in time, as Dani Olmo had a similarly anxious wait last summer.

Barca president Joan Laporta recently provided an update on the situation.

Rashford impresses Barca players; Sesko arrives at United

Rashford has left certain members of the Barca squad starstruck, as per reports in the Spanish press.

Elsewhere, Man Utd have confirmed the signing of Benjamin Sesko after fending off Newcastle United for the Slovenia striker.

Two more players could join after Sesko, too.

POLL: How many goals will Rashford score on loan at Barca?