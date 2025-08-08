Barcelona provide update on Marcus Rashford registration as five more stars await decisions

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has discussed the club being able to register Marcus Rashford following his arrival from Manchester United, with five more players also hoping to be registered with LaLiga before the season begins.

Barcelona have signed Rashford on a season-long loan from Man Utd that includes an option to buy worth €30million (£26m). Rashford was told by Ruben Amorim he had no future at Old Trafford and the forward subsequently decided Barca was his ideal next destination.

Barca initially prioritised other players such as Nico Williams and Luis Diaz as they pushed to bolster the left wing position. But they swooped for Rashford after Williams signed a new 10-year contract with Athletic Club and Diaz joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool.

The England ace managed one goal and one assist during three appearances on Barca’s pre-season tour of Asia. He is hoping to feature in their game against Como on Sunday, too.

The Blaugrana struggled to register Dani Olmo after he joined from RB Leipzig last summer, and they want to avoid similar issues with Rashford.

Barca are working hard to adhere to LaLiga’s salary cap rules while also improving their first-team squad with top signings.

At a press conference, Barca chief Laporta was asked about registering Rashford before the opening league game against Mallorca on August 16.

He said: “It’s progressing well. We’re doing our job and we’re confident that we’ll be able to register everyone.”

Quizzed on the registration issues himself, Rashford said recently: “I’m not worried. It’s something the club needs to resolve, and I trust they will. I’m focused on training and being ready for the start of the competition.”

Rashford has joined but Ter Stegen could leave

Rashford was also asked about potentially leaving United permanently, and you can read what he had to say here.

It emerged on Wednesday that Joan Garcia, Wojciech Szczesny, Roony Bardghji, Gerard Martin and Marc Bernal are all waiting to be registered, too.

Garcia and Bardghji have joined Barca this summer just like Rashford. Szczesny needs to be re-registered as his previous contract expired and he has since agreed fresh terms.

Fellow goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been stripped of the captaincy amid a row over his back injury. Ter Stegen has refused to sign a medical report that would have allowed Barca to save on their wage bill and in turn register at least one of the above players.

Ter Stegen and Barca are in disagreement over how long he will be recovering for, while the German also does not want to be replaced.

