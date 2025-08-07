Marcus Rashford leaves Barcelona players starstruck as four traits impress coaches

Several members of the Barcelona squad are in awe at the arrival of Marcus Rashford, with the Manchester United loanee making a good early impression on coaches, according to a report.

Barcelona swooped for Rashford after seeing Nico Williams pen a new contract with Athletic Club and Luis Diaz join Bayern Munich. Barca had made the left wing position a top priority, feeling Raphinha needed more support, and ultimately brought in Rashford.

The Englishman’s versatility means he can also provide backup for Robert Lewandowski at centre-forward if needed.

Rashford has joined Barca on a season-long loan that includes an option to buy worth €30million (£26m, $35m).

He hopes to join the LaLiga giants permanently and will do all he can to convince them that such an outlay is worth it.

So far, Rashford has managed one goal and one assist in three pre-season appearances during Barca’s tour of Asia.

According to Catalan outlet Sport, the signing of Rashford has left Barca’s rising stars impressed.

Young players such as Lamine Yamal, Hector Fort, Roony Bardghji and Guille Fernandez are ‘amazed’, as they all looked up to Rashford during their childhood.

These teenagers used Rashford on FIFA, with 17-year-old midfielder Fernandez a particularly big fan of his.

They admire the fact that Rashford burst onto the scene for club and country – scoring goals on his debut in the Europa League and Premier League, as well as for England – and want to do the same at Barca.

It is not just the likes of Yamal, Fernandez and Bardghji who have been impressed by the 27-year-old, as he is also working hard to convince coaches of his ability and temperament.

The report adds that Rashford is ‘reserved, kind, caring and hardworking’, attributes which Hansi Flick and his coaching staff like a lot.

As would be expected, Rashford is being held back by a language barrier currently, though he is taking private lessons to overcome this.

According to previous reports in Spain, Yamal was left disappointed by the signing of Rashford as he wanted the club to land his good friend Williams from Athletic Club instead.

But it seems that training and playing alongside Rashford has won Yamal over.

Barcelona looking to avoid registration problems

It emerged on Wednesday that Rashford is among six players Barca still need to register with LaLiga. They had difficulty registering Dani Olmo last season and do not want to face similar problems this time around.

When asked about potential registration issues recently, Rashford said: “I’m not worried. It’s something the club needs to resolve, and I trust they will. I’m focused on training and being ready for the start of the competition.”

Rashford was also quizzed on a potential permanent exit from Man Utd.

The attacker previously suffered ‘humiliation’ during the early stages of his Barca spell, one report has claimed, but he has overcome this by netting his first goal against South Korean side Daegu.

