New deal for Arsenal, Man Utd target sees asking price raised to €120m

Reported Manchester United and Arsenal target Jan Oblak has penned a new deal at Atletico Madrid, the club has confirmed.

Slovenian shotstopper Oblak is widely regarded as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, and has been linked with Manchester United in the event that David De Gea leaves the club this summer.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are reportedly looking to replace Petr Cech, who is set to retire at the end of the season.

The former Benfica man did recently admit that he would like to play in England at some point in his career, but he has now seemingly put an end to that speculation by penning a bumper new deal.

Oblak has put pen to paper on a fresh contract until 2023, with his release clause reportedly being raised from €100million to €120m.

Since joining the club in 2014, Oblak has amassed 115 clean sheets in just 203 games, and revealed his delight at committing to the club long-term.

“I will always give my best to defend these colours with everything, I will continue to work hard,” he stated.