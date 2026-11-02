JJ Gabriel to PSG off as Fabrizio Romano delivers big update on Man Utd sensation

Manchester United starlet JJ Gabriel will not be joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2027, with Fabrizio Romano providing the latest on the teenager.

Gabriel asked Man Utd in September to terminate his contract to allow him to join a new club, citing unfulfilled promises over first-team minutes. The attacking midfielder only turned 16 earlier this month but feels he is already good enough to make an impact at senior level.

United officials have sent Gabriel multiple scholarship offers to try and get him to change his mind, but he and his family are intent on leaving.

It was previously thought that Gabriel would be able to depart as soon as he turned 16 on October 6 under EU rules, and due to the fact the wonderkid has an Irish passport through his father’s side of the family.

But it emerged on October 26 that he would have to wait until January before being able to join a new side.

Football Insider claimed last month that PSG had overtaken Barcelona in the race for Gabriel and were providing Real Madrid with the strongest competition for his signature.

However, Romano has now named Madrid as the clear favourites to complete the deal.

“My understanding is that a few clubs are now almost out of the running,” the journalist said on YouTube.

“For example, Paris Saint-Germain, at the moment, consider themselves focused on different things. They were one of the clubs linked with JJ Gabriel.

“The club leading the race for JJ Gabriel since September is Real Madrid. Real Madrid remain in the leading seat. Real Madrid keep working on [the] JJ Gabriel deal.

“There are more clubs, and there will be more clubs til the end of the saga, because the saga is still open.

“Until January 1 JJ Gabriel will not be able to sign anything or officially complete any transfer.

“But in terms of verbal conversations, in terms of verbal talks, Real Madrid are working for JJ Gabriel.”

Real Madrid confident they’ll sign JJ Gabriel

Romano’s update comes after we revealed on Sunday that Madrid are growing increasingly confident they will strike an agreement with the forward and his camp.

Our sources state that Gabriel’s entourage have rejected United’s efforts to keep him and are actively exploring a move abroad instead.

We understand negotiations between Gabriel and Madrid are progressing smoothly, suggesting a deal could be in place during or even before January.

A switch to Barca was previously considered a dream solution for Gabriel and his entourage. Indeed, he has repeatedly trained in Barcelona, while the family has regularly visited the city on holiday.

But Madrid officials have worked hard to ensure they are in pole position for Gabriel, not Barca.

Meanwhile, United and Liverpool are reportedly in a bidding war for a £37.5m star.