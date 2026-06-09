Man Utd ‘considering a move’ for Leeds United first-team regular – top source

Manchester United are planning to bring Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a reliable source, which has also revealed that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are keen on a Wolves star, too.

Senne Lammens, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton are the three senior goalkeepers in the current Man Utd squad.

Lammens is the number one goalkeeper for Man Utd manager Michael Carrick, while Heaton has just signed a new deal.

However, Bayindir is very likely to leave Man Utd for the Turkish Super Lig, while Heaton is 40 now.

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that Man Utd are planning on Bayindir’s exit this summer.

According to The Athletic, Man Utd are now ‘considering a move’ for Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

The report in the reliable publication has claimed that the Premier League giants, who will play in the Champions League next season, want Darlow to provide cover and competition to Lammens.

The former Newcastle United goalkeeper’s contract at Leeds expires at the end of the month, and sources have told TEAMtalk that Leeds have already put a new deal before the 35-year-old, who ended the campaign as Daniel Farke’s No.1.

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Sam Johnstone is also on Wolves radar

Darlow was a regular for Leeds in the second half of the 2025/26 season and played a big role in Farke’s side retaining their Premier League status for next season.

The former Newcastle star made 22 starts in the Premier League for Leeds in the 2025/26 campaign and caught the eye with a string of fine saves, one which, was Wolves’ Hugo Bueno, was named Premier League Save of the Month, for April.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 19 that Leeds plan to offer Darlow ‘ a short-term contract extension this summer’.

Sources have told us that Leeds value Darlow’s influence in the dressing room.

A source close to Leeds have told us: “Karl has been immense this year.

“Not only has he performed at a high level when called upon, but he’s been a real glue in the group.”

🍿 Karl Darlow: Saves of 25/26 pic.twitter.com/OUTB8gRdnp — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 1, 2026

Darlow is not the only goalkeeper on Man Utd’s radar, though.

Sam Johnstone is Wolves is also ‘an option’ for Man Utd, according to The Athletic.

The 33-year-old has extensive experience of playing in the Premier League.

With Wolves having been relegated to the Championship, Johnstone could potentially find moving to Man Utd and becoming a back-up to Lammens more appealing than playing in second tier of English football.

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