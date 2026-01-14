Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Tottenham have tried and failed to sign one of the world’s most in-demand attackers this month, and Liverpool and Manchester United now have a chance to strike.

Tottenham are making moves this month in an attempt to change the course of their ailing season. Thomas Frank – who remains under serious pressure and could be removed from power if Spurs lose to West Ham at the weekend – is getting the reinforcements he requested.

Brazilian left-back Souza and England international midfielder Conor Gallagher are both on the way.

However, perhaps Tottenham’s greatest need comes in the final third, with Frank’s side painfully blunt in attack this term.

Spurs have aimed high over the past six months, looking into moves for the likes of Savinho, Omar Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo before the latter joined the other two at Manchester City.

None would arrive, resulting in Tottenham looking further afield to Germany and Leipzig specifically.

Their interest in 19-year-old Yan Diomande is well-documented. But according to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have actually made a move to sign Diomande this month. Unfortunately, it came up short, with Leipzig refusing to sell the Ivory Coast winger mid-season.

That will be music to the ears of Liverpool who don’t intend to splash any cash this month. The Reds have eyed Diomande as their long-term heir to Mohamed Salah and in a recent social media post, Diomande stated he wants to play for Liverpool.

Man Utd too will be pleased to learn Diomande will still be available for transfer come the summer, with Romano confirming they’re one of many clubs keeping close tabs on the player.

“The message from Leipzig is that Diomande will not leave the club in the January window,” insisted Romano on his YouTube channel. “They want to keep the player.

“Eventually in the summer it’s going to be a different story, because Man Utd, PSG and Bayern Munich are sending their people to follow him.

“Tottenham already tried in this January window and it was not possible. So there’s going to be plenty of interest in Diomande, one of the most interesting wingers in the market right now.

“But, for January, Leipzig want to continue with the player.”

Romano added that Leipzig believe another six months of spectacular football from Diomande could “drive the price eventually higher for the summer window.”

Wrapping up his update, Romano concluded: “If you ask me if I think Diomande will move in the summer? Yes.

“If you ask me if I think Diomande will move in January? I think this is going to be complicated because Leipzig already made big money last summer (Xavi Simons, Benjamin Sesko) and they don’t need the money [right] now.”

Leipzig paid just €20m when signing the right-footed Diomande from Spanish side Leganes last summer. He’s returned figures of seven goals and four assists in just 1,041 minutes of action this term, meaning he’s providing a goal contribution roughly once every 90 minutes.

Those are eye-opening numbers for a player in a major European league who let’s not forget, is still a teenager.

