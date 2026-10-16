Real Betis reach decision on selling Troy Parrott to Man Utd in January

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their quest to bring Troy Parrott to Old Trafford, with a journalist revealing Real Betis’s plan for the former Tottenham Hotspur striker.

Benjamin Sesko is the only recognised senior striker in the Man Utd squad at the moment.

The Slovenia international has been suffering from a shin problem this season.

While Matheus Cunha, Joshua Zirkzee and Bryan Mbeumo can also play as a number nine, none of them are natural strikers.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a new striker in the January transfer window, with TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reporting that Dinamo Zagreb frontman Dion Beljo is on the Red Devils’ radar.

There has been speculation that former Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott, too, is a player that Man Utd are keeping tabs on.

Man Utd have reportedly been scouting the 24-year-old Republic of Ireland international striker this season and have been impressed with him.

Parrott joined Betis from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2026 and is under contract at the Spanish club until 2031.

The former Tottenham striker has scored two goals and given one assist in seven appearances for Betis so far this season.

Man Utd may well be interested in Parrott, but according to Spanish journalist Christian Vaquero, who has almost 31,000 followers on X, Betis will not sell the striker in the January transfer window.

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Real Betis will ‘NOT’ sell Troy Parrott to Man Utd in January

Vaquero wrote on X at 11:34am on October 16:” There’s nothing about Troy Parrott and Manchester United/Tottenham ahead of the winter transfer window despite the rumors.

“Real Betis WILL NOT sell him in January and English clubs could indeed show interest ahead of summer 2027.

“Troy Parrott has a €100 million release clause.”

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