Celtic will on Friday confirm the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on a short-term deal after the 35-times capped England star was convinced into a clever contract agreement by Martin O’Neil, and with a former Bhoys star lauding what he feels is a marquee addition for the Glasgow giants.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving Besiktas over the summer after what proved a relatively disappointing spell in Turkey. Having shone during an, admittedly, injury-plagued spell at Liverpool prior to that, it was hoped the move to Istanbul would revive Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s flagging career.

But having kept himself sharp by using the training facilities at his former club, Arsenal, Oxlade-Chamberlain is now on the cusp of securing an exciting new chapter in his career, after we exclusively broke the news on Wednesday about how the player had said yes to the project and was willing to accept a short-term deal at Celtic Park.

After our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed on Thursday that an agreement was imminent and that a medical was due to be scheduled, we can now reveal that an agreement has been signed between the player and Celtic, who are now expected to confirm his arrival on Friday.

And we can confirm reports that Oxlade-Chamberlain will sign a six-month deal in Glasgow, with the promise of having that extended by a further year if he impresses.

O’Neill has been personally instrumental in the pursuit, having already spoken directly to Oxlade-Chamberlain and expressing a strong interest in adding the experienced midfielder’s quality, leadership, and technical ability to his side. The Celtic boss previously described the conversations as encouraging, noting the player’s positive demeanour and openness to the opportunity despite initial preferences for a return closer to family in England.

Celtic told they have landed a gem in Oxlade-Chamberlain

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s versatility across attacking and central roles could provide vital depth and creativity as the Hoops chase domestic and European success.

While some Premier League interest lingered, Celtic’s proactive approach, combined with assurances over playing time and a structured role, appears to have tipped the scales. If completed, the deal would mark a significant boost for O’Neill’s squad rebuild and a triumphant return to regular football for the former Southampton academy graduate.

The player will become signing number six for Celtic in the winter window, though all previous five deals were done on loan arrangements.

Former Celtic star Charlie Mulgrew, who played against The Ox for Scotland against England in an international ‘friendly’ back in 2014, feels the Bhoys are about to land themselves a gem.

He told the Go Radio Football Show: “(Getting him) would be amazing. When he was manager the first time, Martin always liked a signing like that on a free transfer.

“I remember Stan Varga coming in. There would always be someone who came in from left-field. He could be a good player for Celtic.”

Should Oxlade-Chamberlain impress and he earns a contract extension, he could yet be joined in Glasgow by a familiar face over the summer in former Liverpool teammate, Andy Robertson.

And while Liverpool are considering handing the Scotland captain a new contract to keep him beyond the end of the season, sources have told TEAMtalk that it is not over for Tottenham Hotspur or Celtic over a summer swoop for the left-back.

