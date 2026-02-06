In a major development, TEAMtalk can reveal that Mauricio Pochettino would unequivocally accept a return to Tottenham if offered the role following the World Cup, as sources shed light on the precarious position of current boss Thomas Frank.

Frank, who took the reins at Tottenham in a move from Brentford last summer, has overseen a disappointing season.

Spurs currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, far from the Champions League spots they covet. With a gruelling fixture list looming – including clashes against Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal – the board’s patience is wearing thin, even after a creditable 2-2 draw with Manchester City last time out.

Insiders suggest that poor results could precipitate Frank’s sacking, paving the way for an interim appointment. Johnny Heitinga, already embedded in the coaching staff, has now emerged as the frontrunner to steady the ship until summer.

The rationale behind retaining Frank amid the turmoil? Tottenham’s hierarchy is playing the long game, eyeing superior managerial options post-World Cup.

Pochettino, set to take the United States national team through the tournament, tops that list. Despite interest from Manchester United, where he remains on their radar as a potential successor in their own manager hunt, Pochettino’s deep affection for Spurs is said to be unshakeable.

A sense of unfinished business – after his abrupt 2019 departure despite leading the club to a Champions League final – fuels this narrative. “For Poch, Spurs is a pull that’s too strong to ignore” one source confided.

Tottenham eyeing spectacular rebuild under Pochettino

Looking ahead, Tottenham are gearing up for a transformative summer transfer window. Substantial investment is planned to rebuild the squad, but attracting top talent hinges on the dugout’s occupant.

Pochettino’s proven track record in nurturing stars like Harry Kane and Son Heung-min positions him as a magnet for elite players, far surpassing Frank’s appeal in the eyes of the board.

As the World Cup drama unfolds, Spurs fans dream of a Pochettino renaissance.

Could this be the catalyst for a return to glory? Only time will tell, but the whispers from the corridors of Tottenham suggest a blockbuster reunion is on the cards.

