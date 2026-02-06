Breno Bidon is among two South American targets for Arsenal

Arsenal have opened discussions to sign rising Brazilian star Breno Bidon and could also spend a huge fee on a new centre-forward, according to reports.

Bidon is a 20-year-old central midfielder who has played over 100 times for Corinthians since graduating from their academy. The Brazil U20 international is fast emerging as one of the best young players in South America, known for his vision, close control, strong tackling and great positioning.

Corinthians have previously developed players such as Willian, Carlos Tevez, Javier Mascherano and Murillo, and Bidon could be the next to secure a big move to Europe.

As per CaughtOffside, Arsenal have begun ‘initial talks’ with Corinthians to try and set up a deal for Bidon.

The Gunners are seemingly in pole position for him as they hold the ‘strongest interest’, while their move is the ‘most advanced’.

Chelsea are ‘monitoring Bidon closely’, but they have yet to make contact.

Corinthians are in a ‘strong negotiating position’ as the playmaker’s deal includes a huge €100million (£87m / $118m) release clause. But the report adds that Bidon can actually be signed for the far lower price of €30m (£26m / $35m).

It was claimed in January that £21m might even be enough to seal a deal with Corinthians.

Bidon is not the only South American ace Arsenal are eyeing, as they are also hoping to land Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

Spanish newspaper Sport reported on Thursday that Mikel Arteta’s side are ‘prepared to break the bank’ for Alvarez by submitting a sensational bid worth at least €100m.

Alvarez is prioritising a move to Barcelona, but they could struggle to finance such a large deal – giving Arsenal a great opportunity to get him first.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arsenal could offer Atleti two stars for Julian Alvarez

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, confirmed Arsenal’s interest in the Argentina international on January 30. We understand Arsenal could bring that €100m price down by offering Atleti up to two stars in a player-plus-cash deal.

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are two players Atleti have previously expressed interest in signing.

Of course, Arsenal spent £64m last summer to make Viktor Gyokeres their new No 9. Although, Gyokeres has struggled at times during his debut season, leading to talks about a second striker signing.

Bidon, meanwhile, could replace Christian Norgaard in the Arsenal squad. The Danish midfielder only joined Arsenal last summer but is being tipped to leave at the end of the season due to a lack of game time.

Arsenal transfer news: McTominay battle ON; Chelsea raid possible

We revealed in November that Arsenal hold shock interest in bringing Scott McTominay back to England, though they will face competition from the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Quotes from a Napoli official have now put the midfielder’s potential suitors on red alert.

Plus, Chelsea still hope to snare an Arsenal gem in what would be a damaging move for Arteta.