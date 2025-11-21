Tottenham are NOT looking to replace Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham have moved quickly to dampen speculation that the club is urgently hunting for a new first-choice goalkeeper, and TEAMtalk understands Thomas Frank has a different top priority for January.

Despite persistent links with several high-profile names in recent weeks, sources close to the club insist that Guglielmo Vicario remains very much the undisputed number one and a key leadership figure in Thomas Frank’s dressing room.

Although he has made a few mistakes, the Italian has won widespread praise both internally and externally since arriving from Empoli in the summer of 2023.

Vicario leads the Premier League in saves made this season and ranks among the top shot-stoppers for distribution accuracy and command of his penalty area.

Senior figures at Hotspur Way describe him as ‘integral’ to the project, with one source adding that the 29-year-old is seen as a future captaincy candidate alongside James Maddison and Cristian Romero.

While Spurs continue to monitor the goalkeeper market – as every elite club does – any January activity is far more likely to be focused on adding depth behind Vicario rather than replacing the current incumbent.

Reports linking the club with big-money moves for the likes of Diogo Costa or Giorgi Mamardashvili have been played down as opportunistic agent briefings, rather than reflective of the club’s thinking.

Tottenham have other priorities for January

Tottenham’s attention has instead shifted firmly towards the opposite end of the pitch.

As previously reported, Tottenham have made initial enquiries about Antoine Semenyo, with the club readying a bid that will meet his release clause. It stands at £65m, inclusive of £5m in add-ons.

The 25-year-old Ghana international has been one of the standout wide forwards in the Premier League this season, contributing eight goals and six assists already for the Bees.

Frank is known to want another explosive attacking option who can add real quality and depth while also providing a genuine goal threat from the right.

Semenyo’s pace, power, and improving end product fit the profile perfectly. Bournemouth are reluctant sellers mid-season but are tied by his release clause and are prepared to lose him.

Liverpool are poised to rival Spurs in the race for Semenyo.

As things stand, Vicario will continue to wear the gloves with the full backing of the club, while Spurs push to give him more protection – and more firepower – in front of him.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that Tottenham are ready to listen to offers for Yves Bissouma in January.

Bissouma hasn’t featured for Spurs all season and his exit could allow the London side to sign a new midfielder in the winter transfer window.

In other news, TEAMtalk has shared a big update on Tottenham’s interest in Porto forward Samu Aghehowa.

We understand that the Spanish international is considered the ‘dream’ striker target for Spurs.

