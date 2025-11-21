We reveal big updates on Gonzalo Garcia to Leeds, Ivan Toney to Tottenham and Manchester United's transfer plans

Manchester United are planning to sign THREE new midfielders worth a mammoth £250m, Ivan Toney has given Tottenham and Everton genuine hope of signing him in January, while this week’s exclusive Transfer Debrief can reveal that Leeds are set to submit a bid for a Real Madrid forward, with Daniel Farke personally keen to bring him to Elland Road this winter.

Three in, three out for Man Utd in major reshuffle

It’s no secret that Ruben Amorim wants to bolster his midfield options, but TEAMtalk understands that United could sign all THREE of their top targets if the transfer dominoes fall into place.

The Red Devils want a new midfielder in January, but there is an acceptance that the full reshuffle could take two or three windows to complete, given the huge sums of money required to fund it.

We revealed on November 18 that United are set to offload three players to fund their midfield rebuild: Marcus Rashford, who is expected to join Barcelona permanently next summer, Casemiro, whose contract expires at the end of the season, and most strikingly, club captain Bruno Fernandes.

Sources confirm that Fernandes, 31, is on United’s list of players that they plan to replace in the coming transfer windows.

The triple exit, which will free up a significant amount of space on the wage bill, will enable United to seriously pursue their top midfield targets.

As we have consistently reported, the trio are Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

And in a major development, we understand that Amorim isn’t happy with just signing one of those players – he wants all three.

However, this will be very expensive. Palace value Wharton at roughly £70m, while Forest are set to demand £80m for Anderson, and Brighton continue to insist on £100m for Baleba.

Of course, the price tags could change in the coming months, but they are the players Amorim wants to help usher in a successful new era at Old Trafford.

Ivan Toney to make HUGE sacrifice to seal Prem return

Ivan Toney is desperate to return to the Premier League, and TEAMtalk has revealed that he is willing to take a major pay cut to facilitate this, amid serious interest from Tottenham and Everton.

As we reported on November 19, the 29-year-old has informed Saudi club Al-Ahli that he wants to leave in January, with the sole aim of fighting his way back into the England squad ahead of the World Cup next year.

And crucially, we understand that Toney is willing to take a major pay cut. He has told close associates that he would accept a wage of £200,000 per week – around half of what he currently earns in Saudi Arabia – in order to return to the Prem.

Tottenham, who are looking to add a new striker in January, are firmly in the mix for his signature, and his relationship with former Brentford boss Thomas Frank could give Spurs an advantage in the race.

However, Everton are equally as interested in Toney, as David Moyes looks to bring in more competition for Thierno Barry and Beto this winter.

Al-Ahli continue to insist that Toney is not for sale, but the forward has his heart set on a return to English football, and that makes things very interesting for the January window.

Leeds ready to bid for Real Madrid ace

Leeds are another side who are actively looking to sign a new striker in January. Farke views it as essential to their push to avoid relegation.

We have already reported how the failure to bring in another new forward over the summer is viewed internally at Leeds as a mistake – but they plan to put that right this winter.

Free signings Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha have managed just two Premier League goals between them so far this term.

TEAMtalk revealed on November 19 that Leeds are ready to submit a formal offer of around £17m for Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia in January, which would meet the Spanish giant’s demands.

The offer is described as ‘imminent’ by sources as the Whites look to get ahead of rival suitors Aston Villa, Wolves, Brighton and Sunderland in the race.

We understand Farke has convinced the 49ers Enterprises board that Garcia, 21, is the final piece to secure top-flight safety and push for mid-table respectability.

The Spaniard, who exploded onto the global stage with four goals at the Club World Cup this year, has managed only 96 LaLiga minutes for Real Madrid this season as he sits behind Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the pecking order.

Liverpool, Semenyo boost / Chelsea, Yildiz update / Crystal Palace record-breaking move and more…

Liverpool are leading Tottenham in the race to sign Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, who has a release clause worth £65m in his contract.

Spurs are considering a move for Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, who is valued at £35m. Aston Villa, West Ham, and Crystal Palace are also interested.

Tottenham are planning to keep young striker Jamie Donley, who is on loan at Stoke City. They want to avoid a repeat of the Troy Parrott situation, who left before his form exploded for AZ Alkmaar.

Porto star Samu Aghehowa is viewed as the ‘dream’ striker signing for Tottenham.

Tottenham are willing to sell Yves Bissouma in January, and his exit could lead to them signing a new midfielder.

Wolves manager Rob Edwards has been given assurances that midfielder Joao Gomes will not be sold in January, amid links with Man Utd.

Man Utd and Manchester City are set to battle to sign Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown.

Man Utd are putting a contingency plan in place in case Kobbie Mainoo tries to force a January loan exit.

Parrott, 23, who recently scored a crucial hat-trick for the Republic of Ireland to keep their World Cup dream alive, is a target for Everton, Leeds, Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Leeds are willing to listen to offers for winger Wilfried Gnonto in January, who will leave if a big enough club comes calling.

Chelsea are waiting to see how Kenan Yildiz’s contract talks with Juventus progress before approaching the forward.

Bayern Munich are still undecided on whether to sign Nicolas Jackson permanently, as his form has been inconsistent since his loan move from Chelsea.

Crystal Palace are willing to break their transfer record to sign Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande in January, but Chelsea could hijack their pursuit.

Fulham are willing to sell Adama Traore in January, and West Ham are keen to reunite him with Nuno Espirito Santo at the London Stadium.

Wolves have made an enquiry for Man City goalkeeper James Trafford. However, Man City could use Trafford as a makeweight in a deal for Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento.

Celtic are in advanced talks to appoint Columbus Crew manager Wilfried Nancy as their new permanent boss.

Kilmarnock will reluctantly sell confirmed Rangers target David Watson in January.

