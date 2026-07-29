Belgian side Anderlecht are completing the signing of Finland international winger Oliver Antman from Rangers, with a fee in excess of £4 million already agreed between the clubs, TEAMtalk understands.

The 24-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in the coming hours, after which the formal paperwork can be finalised and his departure from Ibrox confirmed.

Sources close to the deal indicate that the transfer fee stands at around £4.5 million, allowing the Scottish Premiership club to record a small profit on the player just 12 months after bringing him to Glasgow.

Antman arrived at Rangers from Dutch outfit Go Ahead Eagles in August 2025 for a reported £3m on a four-year contract.

The winger was one of many players former Rangers manager Russell Martin brought to Ibrox, with most having now been sold or likely to struggle for playing time under current Gers boss Derek McInnes.

Like many of Martin’s signings, Antman’s first season in Scotland proved underwhelming.

The winger featured in 28 matches across all competitions, contributing only one goal and providing five assists, as he struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for Rangers.

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Derek McInnes approves Oliver Antman sale

Neither Danny Rohl nor McInnes viewed/views the Finland international as central to their plans.

McInnes, appointed in the summer, quickly signalled that Antman was free to leave if a suitable offer materialised.

Several European clubs expressed interest, including sides in the Netherlands, yet Anderlecht moved decisively and met Rangers’ valuation.

The Belgian Pro League club have prioritised strengthening their attacking options and see Antman, who has 31 caps for Finland, as a player capable of delivering width and creativity.

For Rangers, the sale represents sensible squad management as a replacement winger is on the way.

The funds raised are earmarked for reinvestment in the first-team squad.

Antman is expected to officially become an Anderlecht player before the end of the week, bringing a swift end to his brief spell in Scottish football and handing the Light Blues a welcome profit on a fringe performer.

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