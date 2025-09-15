Real Madrid have reportedly identified a highly-rated Championship talent as a shock future replacement for Vinicius Junior, as speculation continues over the Brazilian’s future at The Bernabeu.

Vinicius is widely regarded as one of the top players in the world, having notched 108 goals and 84 assists in 326 appearances for the LaLiga giants – all that achieved at the tender age of 25.

However, rumours persist over his long-term future in the Spanish capital as Saudi Pro League clubs continue to lurk, all the while he has less than two years left on his contract at Real Madrid.

Should a contract extension not be inked by the start of 2026, talk will only ramp up over whether Vinicius is actually thinking about taking on a fresh challenge away from Madrid.

With that in mind, Real continue to be linked with potential replacements, with long-term target Erling Haaland reported to be on the club’s radar again despite playing in a central role compared to Vinicius’ left-wing spot.

However, not always reliable Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that the LaLiga giants are ready to drop down a division in England and make an approach for Leicester City attacker Jeremy Monga if they ever cash in on Vinicius.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Free agents: The five best unattached players available in each position

Monga has big clubs lurking

Despite only turning 16 years of age in July, the winger has already made 12 appearances for the Foxes, seven of which came in last season’s Premier League relegation campaign.

Monga has chipped in with a goal and an assist in four outings for Marti Cifuentes’ side so far this term in the Championship, but remains without a professional contract due to his age.

The report states that Leicester’s financial issues and Monga’s potential all adds up to big clubs moving for the hugely talented England Under-19 international, including Real.

Leicester currently have no plans to offload Monga, though, and are banking on his stock rising in order to maximise his value in the long-term.

As for Real, they are no strangers to investing in young talent, although it tends to be from South America rather than Europe.

Fichajes finishes by stating that the Spanish side could still be prepared to try and negotiate a lucrative deal with their Leicester counterparts, even if the Foxes are not open to an exit.

Latest Real Madrid news

🔵 Man Utd to ‘entice’ one of Bayern Munich’s best into rejecting Real Madrid and joining Amorim project

🔵 Shock Rodrygo deal mooted as Arsenal learn COMPLETE Real Madrid U-turn – report

🔵 Man City explode into Marc Guehi chase as Liverpool face six massive transfer rivals