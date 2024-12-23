Real Madrid are looking to sign a new left-back as well as a right-back and TEAMtalk sources state that AC Milan star Theo Hernandez is on their radar.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have made Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold their top target as they look to try and lure the 26-year-old away from Anfield on a free transfer next summer.

Real Madrid are poised to hold pre-contract talks with Alexander-Arnold in January if he doesn’t pen an extension with Liverpool before then, but they’re also looking at strengthening at left-back.

Ancelotti wants to bring in more competition for Ferland Mendy, who is currently sidelined with an injury. Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies was initially Madrid’s top target, but they are reportedly facing competition from Manchester United for him.

TEAMtalk understands that Madrid have made contact with Hernandez’s entourage in recent days to gauge his interest in a switch to the Bernabeu.

The 27-year-old is ‘not having a good time in Milan at the moment’, per our sources. He is under contract until 2026 and Milan are keen to tie him down to a new deal, but negotiations are currently at a standstill.

Hernandez spent two years with Madrid between 2017 and 2019 and sources say the prospect of returning to the Spanish capital ‘fascinates him’, so he’d be open to re-joining Madrid in January.

Hernandez isn’t happy with AC Milan contract offer

TEAMtalk can reveal that Milan have offered Hernandez a salary of around €5million (£4.1m / $5.2m) per season and that isn’t considered to be sufficient by the left-back.

That’s why Madrid believe there could be a possibility of bringing the French international back to the Bernabeu in January and talks with his agents are ongoing.

Milan are yet to make a final decision on Hernandez’s future but if he doesn’t extend his contract beyond 2026, January or next summer will be their last chances to get a decent fee for his services.

Negotiations between Milan and Hernandez and with the player and Madrid are set to intensify in the coming days and there is a real possibility he could be on the move next month.

Real Madrid round-up: Van Dijk linked / Barca join Alexander-Arnold race

Meanwhile, reports from Spain claimed last week that Madrid are willing to sell centre-backs David Alaba and Eder Militao at the end of this season.

That could potentially transform Ancelotti’s squad and reports suggest that Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to replace one of the duo.

It’s claimed that are already ‘looking at possible replacements for the two defenders and have put Virgil van Dijk on their shortlist.’

It’s stated that ‘the signs are that Van Dijk will extend at Liverpool’ but the Dutch international is considered a ‘dream reinforcement’ for the LaLiga giants, while Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah is also on their radar.

In other news, reports suggest that Barcelona have joined the race for Alexander-Arnold. It’s suggested Barcelona are now strongly ready to throw their hat into the ring and are readying a ‘firm’ proposal to his representatives over a possible free transfer to the Nou Camp.

Liverpool remain confident of tying Alexander-Arnold down to an extension but interest in the defender is ramping up as we approach January.

IN FOCUS: Real Madrid targets Alexander-Arnold and Hernandez

The kind of form Alexander-Arnold and Hernandez could bring to Real Madrid