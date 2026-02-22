Real Madrid find Belgian ‘revelation’ to push Trent Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool battle erupts over ‘complete package’ defender

Real Madrid have identified Kyriani Sabbe as a potential replacement for Dani Carvajal to be a back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to a report, as Los Blancos are competing with Liverpool for Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic.

Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025. The right-back turned down several offers of a new contract from Liverpool to sign for Madrid.

While Alexander-Arnold had injury problems during the first half of the season, the former Liverpool right-back is starting to shine under manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

Dani Carvajal, who started ahead of Alexander-Arnold against Osasuna in LaLiga on Saturday, is out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season.

Real Madrid target Kyriani Sabbe

Alexander-Arnold is clearly going to be the number one right-back for Madrid in the long run, but with Carvajal out of contract at Estadio Bernabeu at the end of the season, Los Blancos need a replacement to cover for the English star.

According to a Spanish report, Madrid are keen on signing Kyriani Sabbe from Club Brugge in the summer transfer window.

Madrid reportedly want Sabbe to replace the ageing and outgoing Carvajal.

The 21-year-old Belgium Under-21 international right-back has given three assists in 32 appearances for Club Brugge so far this season.

The report has described Sabbe as ‘a revelation’.

Real Madrid competing with Liverpool for Luka Vuskovic

According to Sports Boom, Real Madrid and Liverpool are competing for the signature of Luka Vuskovic.

Vuskovic is on loan at Hamburg from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old Croatia international centre-back has been a revelation at Hamburg, with Madrid and Liverpool among the clubs taking a shine to him.

Sports Boom has reported that Liverpool and Manchester City have ‘dispatched special representatives’ to watch Vuskovic in action for Hamburg this season.

Real Madrid, too, are following the teenager, with the report claiming that observers believe that Vuskovic is ‘the complete package for modern football’.

Real Madrid rule out Jose Mourinho and Unai Emery

Real Madrid have decided not to appoint Jose Mourinho or Unai Emery as their manager, according to AS.

The reputable Spanish publication, which is Real Madrid-leaning, has claimed that there is no interest from the Madrid hierarchy to hire their former manager.

Alvaro Arbeloa is in charge of Madrid at the moment, but sources have told TEAMtalk that Los Blancos are already looking at other candidates.

Graeme Bailey has reported that former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca are on Real Madrid’s list.

AS has claimed that Madrid have no plans to bring Mourino back to Estadio Bernabeu, adding that Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is not under consideration either.