Tottenham find €40m replacement for departing Cristian Romero who’s ‘complete and decisive’

Tottenham are battling two European giants for the signature of a readymade replacement for Cristian Romero who a reliable source is adamant is leaving Spurs in the summer.

Romero, never a shrinking violet, has not been shy in voicing his displeasure with Tottenham and the situation they find themselves in this season.

And according to reporter Gaston Edul – who is ultra-reliable when it comes to Argentine players – the centre-back is in his final season at Spurs.

Reporting earlier in February, Edul declared: “Cristian Romero has inquiries from LaLiga in Spain and another league as well.

“He already had them in the previous transfer window and they were one step away from a formal offer. He’s going to leave Tottenham in the next market in June.”

Naturally, Romero’s exit will necessitate a new signing at the heart of Tottenham’s defence. And according to the latest from AfricaFoot, Spurs are zeroing in on Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba.

The 27-year-old helped Leverkusen to a league and cup double in 2024, though while the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Piero Hincapie and Florian Wirtz have since left, Tapsoba is among those who’ve remained.

The time to try a new experience may finally be nearing for Tapsoba now too, per the report, and there’s no shortage of high-profile interest.

It’s claimed Tottenham are locked in a three-way battle with Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid for the centre-back described as a ‘complete and decisive defender.’

Regarding cost, Leverkusen will reportedly give the green light to a sale if bids of around €40m / £35m are received.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Tottenham news – Lucas Bergvall / Darwin Nunez / Igor Tudor

In other news, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly given Lucas Bergvall an enticing valuation as Liverpool track the midfielder and two of his team-mates.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a return to European football is ON for Darwin Nunez, and we can reveal Tottenham and one other Premier League side have held preliminary talks.

Finally, Tottenham sporting director, Johan Lange, has dropped a bombshell regarding Igor Tudor than won’t go unnoticed by Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi.