Bayern Munich ‘believe’ Liverpool have ‘personal agreement’ with €100m winger – report

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who has been linked with Liverpool and Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich believe that Yan Diomande has an agreement with Liverpool to move to Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Liverpool are among the clubs keen on a 2026 summer deal for Yan Diomande. TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on December 9, 2025, that Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes view Diomande as a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

Sources have told us that RB Leipzig want at least €100million (£88m, $118m) for the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international winger, who joined the German club from Leganes in the summer of 2025.

Bayern Munich are also interested in Diomande, but, according to Bayern Space, the defending Bundesliga champions believe that the teenager has a deal in place with Liverpool.

The reputable account on X with 32,500 followers that has been praised by respected reporters like The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, has doubled down on claims that Bayern want to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Bayern Space wrote on X at 7:22pm on February 21, 2026: “Internally at Bayern there is growing discussion, as I exclusively revealed weeks ago following Yan Diomande’s rejection, about pivoting toward Cody Gakpo as the alternative on the left wing, with influential voices inside the club convinced he would thrive in the Bundesliga’s open transitional spaces in a similar way to Luis Díaz.

“And what has added a new layer of tension in recent days are fresh indications, including signals interpreted from contacts around Gakpo’s representatives, that have led some board members to increasingly believe the Premier League club holding a personal agreement with Diomande could in fact be Liverpool, although this remains an internal reading of the situation rather than confirmed information and is still being handled with caution at executive level.

‘The ironic twist is that Bayern could end up indirectly financing that very move by paying up to £65 million, around €75 million, to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool, effectively funding the transfer of the player who rejected them in the first place.

“A scenario that underlines how quickly leverage can shift at the top of the market, even if inside Säbener Straße there are figures insisting they would ultimately be comfortable with such an outcome provided the investment guarantees immediate quality and decisive output on the pitch.’

Liverpool plan regarding Gakpo

While Bayern Space insist that Bayern want Gakpo, Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke has reported that the German giants have no plans to raid Liverpool for the Netherlands international forward.

The transfer journalist, though, has claimed that Liverpool could sell Gakpo this summer.

O’Rourke said: “I would be surprised (if Gakpo went to Bayern). Obviously, last summer, it seemed as if it was a choice between Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz for Bayern Munich, as they wanted to bring in a new left-sided winger.

“They obviously went for Diaz and it’s been a massive success for the German club, Diaz has really hit the ground running for Bayern Munich.

“He’s become a key man for Vincent Kompany’s side, so you would imagine that he has that left-wing spot locked down.

“Gakpo obviously is a versatile player who can play anywhere across that front line as well, so I’m sure Bayern Munich would still have him on their list, but I don’t think it’ll be a priority for them right now.

“I don’t think Liverpool will be rushing Cody Gakpo out of the club either. They’re a bit short of attacking options on that left hand side.”

O’Rourke added: “If Liverpool were to bring in another left-sided attacker in the summer then maybe that potentially could open the door for a move away for Cody Gakpo.

“But he’s under contract until 2030…by all accounts, he remains happy at the club even though he does come in for a bit of flak from some Liverpool fans for his performances.

“He’s clearly still seen as a key man by Arne Slot, because he keeps picking him.”

